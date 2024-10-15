Why Is Charles Spencer's Girlfriend Cat Jarman Suing His Ex-Wife Countess Karen Spencer? Lawsuit Explored

Cat Jarman, a new partner for Charles Spencer, has filed a lawsuit against his former spouse, Countess Karen Spencer, for the misuse of private information. It is known that the lawsuit was filed on October 10, as per The Telegraph, but the details of the case are still unclear.

As per People, the 9th Earl Spencer, younger brother of the late Princess Diana, announced separation from his wife Karen in June 2024. He has been, since then, in a relationship with Dr. Jarman, a 42-year-old Norwegian archaeologist and a co-host of the history podcast, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

The former couple met on a blind date in Los Angeles in 2011 and wed in 2011. Lady Charlotte Diana, who is currently 12 years old, is their only child. Their wedding was at Althorp, the Spencer family home, which houses the burial place of the late Princess Diana. Charles has four children with Victoria Lockwood, two with Caroline Freud, and one with Karen.

“It is immensely sad,” Charles said about his divorce from Countess Karen in a statement. He continued, “I just want to devote myself to all my children and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future.”

Charles and Jarman have recently put to rest speculation about their relationship, playfully owning up to their closeness. The two first met in Althorp, where Jarman was taking part in the excavation work of a Roman villa for a documentary.

The duo co-hosts the podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives has released a recent book that was derived from the show.

In August, Cat shared the archaeological excavations taking place at Althorp and indicated that there were areas where they would soon be able to take more. Charles praised the Jarman’s team, commending them on their professional demeanor and the energetic nature of their team.

He wrote on Instagram, "Amazing to think of those long-ago folk enjoying Althorp 1,000 or so years before my family first farmed here in the 1480s. This team was assembled by my fellow Rabbit Hole Detective podcaster Cat Jarman, such a professional, upbeat, and utterly charming group."

Charles Spencer published his memoir in March, titled, A Very Private School. According to him, the emotional toll they faced while writing the book greatly disturbed his marriage with Karen. Details about Professor Cat Jarman’s lawsuit are not available yet, other than the accusations of inappropriate use of private information by Karen Spencer.

