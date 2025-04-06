All is Well Now? Justin Beiber Spends Quiet Day With Son Jack Blues Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors With Hailey Beiber

Justin Bieber gave fans a rare look into his quiet moments as a dad, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself lounging on a couch with his baby son, Jack Blues. The singer, known for hits like Peaches, was seen relaxing with Jack beside him inside a cozy living room.

He held a cap in one hand while looking directly into the camera. The post had no caption, but the image spoke for itself, showing a peaceful and private family moment. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son in August 2024, but they have kept his face private on social media.

The post comes at a time when fans have been concerned about Justin’s emotional well-being and his marriage to Hailey Bieber. In recent weeks, the singer has shared emotional posts online, touching on his past struggles with anger and mental health.

Last month, he went live on Instagram to share raw demos of new music. Viewers noticed he appeared tired and gaunt, which led to more concern. During the livestream, Justin rapped along to explicit lyrics while holding the camera close to his face.

Speculation about trouble in the couple’s marriage intensified when fans noticed Hailey had seemingly unfollowed Justin on Instagram. However, she quickly addressed the issue on TikTok, saying, “It’s a glitch. Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!”

Despite the online rumors, the couple has made efforts to show a united front. On Friday, they were seen enjoying a casual evening out in Los Angeles. Hailey and Justin were spotted walking with her friend Lori Harvey, grabbing ice cream from Cold Stone Creamery and chatting along a busy sidewalk.

Earlier this week, a source told DailyMail that friends close to the couple had suggested they consider counseling. According to the insider, both Justin and Hailey were aware that their relationship could be better. While it wasn’t as troubled as some reports claimed, it was described as strained. Friends reportedly encouraged them to seek professional help.

The source also shared that Hailey missed the version of Justin she first fell in love with. Despite the difficulties, the couple was said to be working through their issues and trying to figure things out.

The insider stated that Justin was leaning on his faith during this time and that Hailey remained a strong support in his life. The source added that both were aware a split could be especially difficult for Justin and might lead to a downward spiral.

Hailey was also seen dining out in West Hollywood this week with friends Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. She kept her left hand tucked into her pocket, leading some fans to question if she was wearing her wedding ring.

