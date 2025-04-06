Jennifer Lawrence Wants Her Kids to Have ‘As Much Privacy As Possible’ Amid Welcoming Second Child With Husband Cooke; Source

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their second child together in the previous week. The sources close to the actress revealed that she thought it was the perfect time to have their newborn, as her first son is already three. Previously, Lawrence took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans.

In their conversation with People Magazine, an insider revealed that the Hunger Games star wishes to give her children as much privacy as possible. The source shared, “Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well.”

They further added, "She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good."

Moreover, the insider added that the mom of two has been enjoying her outings with her son and the newborn.

The source explained, "She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible.”

Meanwhile, in her 2023 interview with Cameron Diaz, the actress had opened up about managing work while having a baby around. Lawrence mentioned that there had been a lot of back and forth for the projects when she had her first son, Cy. She claimed, "There’s just home, and it’s the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?'”

The No Hard Feelings star continued to say that it is just difficult to talk about motherhood, as it is very different for everyone. She added, "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest ... So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'”

Jennifer Lawrence has been married to Cooke Maroney since 2019, and the duo welcomed their first son in 2022.

