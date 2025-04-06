Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 8: Salman Khan's film jumps to Rs 4 crore nett on its 2nd Sunday

Sikandar Box Office Early Estimates Day 8: Salman Khan’s much-awaited Sikandar marked its release on the national holiday occasion of Eid. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and also stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan. While it has entered the second week of its release today and is looking to nett near Rs 4 crore at the box office on its 2nd Sunday.

Sikandar Estimated To Nett Rs 4 Crore on its 2nd Sunday

Though the film opened to a decent enough response benefitting from Eid, it has only fallen downwards on the box office graph. Currently underperforming due to negative reviews, this A.R. Murugadoss' directorial has maintained its hold at the box office with a low but constant trend in its daily figures.

As per the early estimates, the film is looking to jump with a minor growth today to Rs 4 crore, a respectable weekend growth compared to its Saturday total of Rs 2.75 crore. The 8-day total for Sikandar is expected to stand around Rs 93 crore at the end of the day, pushing this Salman Khan film closer to a target of Rs 100 crore India nett.

Lifetime Business Expectations from Sikandar

As per current expectations and the ongoing box office trend, Sikandar is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club during its second week. While initial trade expectations for the film were much higher—up to Rs 200 crore lifetime India nett—that figure now seems unlikely for this mass action entertainer.

The coming week will also see the release of another highly anticipated action entertainer, Jaat, starring Sunny Deol. With the release of Jaat, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is expected to wrap up its box office run soon, with a projected lifetime India nett of around Rs 110 crore. This marks an overall underperformance for a much-hyped Salman Khan film.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theatres near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

