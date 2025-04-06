Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Make Amends After Their Alleged Fallout Over Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit; All You Need to Know

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have made amends with each other after their alleged fallout over the Justin Baldoni lawsuit. According to the sources close to the duo, the musician and Lively were snapped talking to each other. After the actress filed a case against her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Baldoni. Weeks later, the filmmaker too filed a countercase against the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

The media reports claimed that the Grammy-winning musician, too, was named in the lawsuit by Baldoni, mentioning that Lively had brought Taylor to the sets during the rooftop scene, which was said to be controversial.

Sources close to Swift shared that the singer was not comfortable with her name being linked up to the legal battle just because she was supporting her friend.

As per News Nation, the longtime friends have now “worked everything out” and “are talking again.” Meanwhile, speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider revealed, "This was the first time that Taylor ever met Justin. She had no idea who he was and Taylor was simply being polite. She was polite to him as she is to everyone she meets,” referring to the Bad Karma crooner being present at the shooting of It Ends With Us.

The description of the incident isn’t the only mention given to Swift in Baldoni’s lawsuit. She has been called Lively’s “dragon.”

Advertisement

Following her name being added to the lawsuit by the attorneys of Baldoni, the musician was said to have taken a step back from her friendship with A Simple Favor star.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, a source went on to reveal, “Baldoni’s lawyer will take no prisoners, and the thought of Taylor being subjected to that is utterly horrifying to Blake.”

Some of Taylor’s fans, however, were upset over the singer’s silence on the feud.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift 'Feels Like a Pawn' in Blake Lively's Feud with Justin Baldoni; Source Says She Needs a 'Break' From Friendship