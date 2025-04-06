EXCLUSIVE: POW on misconceptions about K-pop idol life, fear of not debuting, casting stories, and more

What happens when you mix together a Thai actor-turned-singer, 3 Koreans, and 1 Korean-Filipino young gun together, with a knack for K-pop music and fun tricks up their sleeves? POW! A boy group is formed.

POW is an up-and-coming K-pop team that’s casting its spell with lovesick music. Lyrics like, “I could treat you better”, and “Every moment I breathe, I feel like I'm confessing”, lace the group’s songs with the latest addition being, “Maybe we cannot go back to being friends”, indicating a clear direction for their music.

Advertisement

Comprising singers aged 19 to 22, POW debuted on October 11, 2023, with YORCH, HYUNBIN, JUNGBIN, DONGYEON, and HONG breaking into K-pop’s starting line with a mini-album named Favorite. Since then, the group has shared more singles and another EP named Boyfriend, a male-centered version of Avril Lavigne’s Girlfriend, which earned a nod from the pop-punk queen herself.

This time, the team, continuing with their theme of love, dropped a new song called Gimme Love, celebrating Valentine’s Day for their fans. YORCH, HYUNBIN, JUNGBIN, DONGYEON, and HONG, got chatting with us for an exclusive interview about their latest release, and their dreams as K-pop celebrities.

What is this comeback about, and why did you decide to release it on Valentine’s Day?

YORCH: Gimme Love is a song that serves as a love confession. During the spoiler stage of Boyfriend last year, I felt that I saw our fans while I was performing and felt the vibe… to confess my love to our fans. That's why we released this song. While I was working on this song I tried to express my urge to confess my love.

JUNGBIN: Since this is a song that's confessing our love to our fans, we thought it would be romantic to release it on Valentine's Day, which is the most romantic day of the year. That is why we pre-released this song on Valentine's Day.

Advertisement

What is POW’s music about, and how do you interpret it?

HYUNBIN: Since it is full of easy-listening songs with the band sound, I think of these songs as music that can stay with many people very easily.

JUNGBIN: I think we are very straightforward and honest when it comes to our emotions. From Favorite to our latest release Gimme Love, we expressed the honest feelings and stories of our members in our songs.

What are some misconceptions about the idol industry that were broken during your debut year?

DONGYEON: I thought that I could have all I wanted if I just debuted. That was the misconception that I had. I found out that I needed to put more effort into everything I did. Especially while working alongside many people, ranging from our members to all the staff from our company and POWER. I realized that everything I do requires so many people's effort.

Advertisement

How was each one of you cast in POW? What were your family’s reactions, and how has that changed since your debut?

HONG: I liked showing off and dancing ever since I was a kid. So, I joined an academy and got the chance to audition to join our company. I became a trainee and was able to debut. I remember my family telling me that they knew that I was going to make it.

YORCH: I was an actor in Thailand and then I was contacted by our company. I rejected their offer at first thinking that training could be very difficult. My mother also did not like it at first because I would have to live by myself in Korea. I had an interest in singing and dancing. But I was scared a bit I was unsure if I could make it. However, I thought of it carefully and decided to give it a shot.

Advertisement

JUNGBIN: I was very active on social media before I became a trainee. I was uploading videos of me singing on my social media. Our company saw them and got in touch with me and gave me the chance to audition. I got in and started my trainee career. My parents were proud of me for chasing my dream. They supported me in whatever I did and they still do.

DONGYEON: Our company initially approached me. But I was preparing for an audition show. So it did not happen at first. After finishing the show, I reached out to the company and they gladly accepted me. I auditioned, joined the company, and became [a part of] POW after the trainee period.

HYUNBIN: I followed my sister to take vocal lessons. The teacher suggested I go to an audition, and so I did. After I got accepted, my parents always supported me in whatever I did. So I remember them cheering me on while I was a trainee and after I made the debut.

In the past, did you ever fear that you’d not be able to debut? What and whose advice helped you out of such thoughts?

HONG: Rather than being anxious, I would just always think "I really need to make this debut". And if there were moments that I felt anxiety building up, our members gave me advice and supported me.

Advertisement

YORCH: I practised very passionately even when I couldn't see myself improving. But as I continued and didn't see any progress, I started to feel stressed and it got me scared that I wouldn't be able to debut. During that period, I called my mother and my friends. My mother supported me and told me things like "You can do it" or "You are going to make it". Which gave me the strength to move on.

JUNGBIN: Actually, when there were four of us since YORCH joined us later, our debut almost got canceled once. So, all of us were very tired both internally and physically. We gave strength to each other. And our CEO also gave us a lot of strength when we felt like giving up. I believe we were able to come to this point because of everyone we worked with. They are the ones who made POW.

Living together for almost 2 years now, what surprising things have you learned about each other? What kind of cultural exchange have you experienced?

YORCH: I have one. When I first met DONGYEON, he was a different person back then. He was quiet and never talked to me. But now he plays pranks on us and makes funny faces. It was a big surprise.

Advertisement

HYUNBIN: When I first met YORCH. He was very shy and didn't speak much, and he still does when he meets new people. So, I thought of him as a person who was quite distant rather than being cute or playful. However, these days, when I play pranks on him. YORCH often shows a clumsy side and I think that's very cute.

What is your K-pop music career to you, and what is your goal as a musician?

HONG: I want to become a role model for someone.

HYUNBIN: My goal as a musician is to have more fans and perform our music at a venue full of people who enjoy our music and share our energy. Instead of winning an award or performing at a specific stage.

JUNGBIN: IU gave me a dream of becoming a singer. Her music was the biggest support and strength for me. That's why I started dreaming of becoming an artist who can give strength and support to others. And just like how she gave me dreams and hopes. I'd also want to give a dream and hope to other people.

DONGYEON: I believe my career as a K-pop idol is proof of my efforts. Ever since I started dreaming of becoming an artist. I always thought, "I should become an artist who can give dreams to others, just like the ones who gave me this dream". And this will always be my dream and goal.

What are your plans for new music in 2025 and a message for your fans?

YORCH: We want to showcase a more developed version of POW this year. And we'd like to show different types of songs and different facets of POW. I hope all of you who are watching us right now love our music and love POW. Thank you.

ALSO READ: Newtopia Exclusive: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares admiration for Park Jung Min; says ‘Wanted to watch him perform…’