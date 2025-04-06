Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Aamir Khan says he’ll always regret not meeting ‘true son of the soil’

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

The passing away of veteran Bollywood star Manoj Kumar is a huge loss for the Indian film industry. He was an artist who was loved by all dearly. He passed away on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. Today, on April 6, 2025, his family hosted a prayer meet in honor of the legendary actor. Among the many celebs who attended the event was Aamir Khan who expressed his regret on not meeting the ‘true son of the soil’.

Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Esha Deol, Prem Chopra, Rakesh Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, David Dhawan, and many other celebs came to attend the prayer meet of late star, Manoj Kumar. At the event, the PK actor interacted with the media and spoke fondly about the parted soul.

This is when Khan expressed regret on not being able to meet him at his last moments. But he was in touch with the late actor’s son Kunal and was aware of the actor-filmmaker’s deteriorating health. Aamir said that Manoj Ji was not just an actor or filmmaker, but he was an institution. “Aur vo itney kamaal k filmmaker they ki unki filmey dekh dekh ke mai seekha hu. (And he was such an incredible filmmaker that I have learned a lot by watching his movies.)” Mr. Perfectionist stated.

Aamir Khan talks about Manoj Kumar during the prayer meet:

He further added, “Bada dukh aur afsoos hai mujhey ke mai boht milna chah raha tha. Mujhey pata tha unki tabyat theek nhi hai. Maine unke bete Kunal se bhi baat ki thi lekin mil nhi paaya, aur boht ye mujhey dukh rahega hamesha. (I regret not meeting him. I knew he was ill. I also spoke with his son Kunal but I couldn’t meet him and I this fact will always make be sad.)”

While talking to the press, the Laapataa Ladies producer also stated that he was a fan of Manoj Kumar’s work and his passing away is a huge loss for the industry. Calling him “one of the greatest filmmakers of India”, Aamir stated that he gave a lot of love and respect to the country. “True son of the soil,” he exclaimed adding that he never got the opportunity to work with the late Bollywood actor.

