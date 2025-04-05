Sonam Kapoor stuns in custom off-white saree from House of Masaba, channeling all the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekhta Toh’ vibes

Sonam Kapoor is back to her A-level fashion game, and we’re already obsessed. Attending the store launch of Masaba Gupta, the actress made a statement while sticking to her roots. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning off-white saree, proving the six-yard drape will forever be an iconic trend. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look.

The fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor, attended a store launch event on March 4th, looking absolutely mesmerizing in an off-white saree. It was a custom piece from the House of Masaba, beautifully adorned with a Tamil motif print, perfect for blending tradition with modernity. The actress gracefully draped the saree around her well-maintained physique, letting the traditional print take focus. She threw the pallu over her shoulder, securing one end while letting the other side slip over her arm.

Going for a subtle and elegant look, the style icon paired her off-white saree with a full-sleeved blouse. The off-white blouse featured a round neckline, but the real charm lay in the intricate detailing on the middle of the sleeves. However, the standout feature was the back of the blouse, which had a deep cut, almost making it backless.

While her outfit was undeniably mesmerizing, her accessories also deserve the spotlight. She enhanced her look with House of Masaba X Amrapali Jewels earrings featuring a round emerald stone. Additionally, she carried a classy traditional bag with a golden holder. To complete her look, she adorned her forehead with a round bindi, adding a perfect touch of elegance.

Keeping her look neat and polished, the Veere Di Wedding actress tied her long strands into a sleek bun with a middle partition. To enhance her glowing complexion, she accentuated her facial features with light-shaded eyeshadow, rosy blush on her cheekbones, and glossy lipstick on her lips.

Sonam Kapoor's saree look proves that making a statement isn’t always about high-fashion glamour. Sometimes, it’s all about the saree with that one statement addition, making the look truly stand out.

