Sonam Kapoor stuns in custom off-white saree from House of Masaba, channeling all the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekhta Toh’ vibes

Sonam Kapoor stuns at an event, showcasing elegance and glamour in a breathtaking off-white saree.

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on Apr 05, 2025  |  02:21 PM IST |  821
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor stuns in custom off-white saree from House of Masaba, channeling all the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekhta Toh’ vibes (PC: Anubhav sood)

Sonam Kapoor is back to her A-level fashion game, and we’re already obsessed. Attending the store launch of Masaba Gupta, the actress made a statement while sticking to her roots. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a stunning off-white saree, proving the six-yard drape will forever be an iconic trend. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look.

Advertisement

The fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor, attended a store launch event on March 4th, looking absolutely mesmerizing in an off-white saree. It was a custom piece from the House of Masaba, beautifully adorned with a Tamil motif print, perfect for blending tradition with modernity. The actress gracefully draped the saree around her well-maintained physique, letting the traditional print take focus. She threw the pallu over her shoulder, securing one end while letting the other side slip over her arm.

Sonam Kapoor stuns in custom off-white saree from House of Masaba, channeling all the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekhta Toh’ vibes

Going for a subtle and elegant look, the style icon paired her off-white saree with a full-sleeved blouse. The off-white blouse featured a round neckline, but the real charm lay in the intricate detailing on the middle of the sleeves. However, the standout feature was the back of the blouse, which had a deep cut, almost making it backless.

While her outfit was undeniably mesmerizing, her accessories also deserve the spotlight. She enhanced her look with House of Masaba X Amrapali Jewels earrings featuring a round emerald stone. Additionally, she carried a classy traditional bag with a golden holder. To complete her look, she adorned her forehead with a round bindi, adding a perfect touch of elegance.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor stuns in custom off-white saree from House of Masaba, channeling all the ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekhta Toh’ vibes

Keeping her look neat and polished, the Veere Di Wedding actress tied her long strands into a sleek bun with a middle partition. To enhance her glowing complexion, she accentuated her facial features with light-shaded eyeshadow, rosy blush on her cheekbones, and glossy lipstick on her lips.

Sonam Kapoor's saree look proves that making a statement isn’t always about high-fashion glamour. Sometimes, it’s all about the saree with that one statement addition, making the look truly stand out. 

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor turns her closet phantoms into a party-ready fit and shockingly it has three leading brands

Credits: Anubhav sood
About The Author
Priyanshi Shah
Priyanshi Shah
Content Writer
Linkedin

Priyanshi is a BBA student who is passionate about writing and loves to write down her tho...

Advertisement

Latest Articles