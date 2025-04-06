BTS’ Jimin continues solo success amid military service with second silver certification in UK for Like Crazy

BTS’ Jimin continues to solidify his place as a powerful solo force in the global music scene. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) recently announced that Jimin’s 2023 solo debut track Like Crazy has officially received silver certification in the United Kingdom, making it his second solo single to achieve this remarkable milestone.

According to BPI’s certification standards, a single is certified silver when it reaches 200,000 units in combined sales and streams. This recognition not only highlights the commercial success of Like Crazy but also underscores Jimin’s growing influence as a soloist beyond BTS, especially in Western markets like the UK.

Like Crazy was released as the title track of Jimin’s debut solo album FACE, and quickly impressed listeners worldwide with its emotional vulnerability, atmospheric production, and haunting lyrics. The track, which explores themes of loneliness, identity, and escapism, struck a deep chord with fans and critics alike, charting high on multiple global platforms and now adding another prestigious accolade to its name.

This is not Jimin’s first brush with UK certification success. He previously earned a silver certification for his solo single Who, becoming one of the few Korean soloists to achieve the feat. With Like Crazy joining the ranks, Jimin becomes an even rarer artist in K-pop; a solo act with not just one but two BRIT silver-certified singles under his belt.

Following the announcement, fans across the globe took to social media to celebrate the achievement. ARMYs, BTS’ passionate fanbase, flooded timelines with heartfelt messages, fan art, and snippets of Jimin’s performances. Many noted how impressive it is for a non-English track to receive such recognition in a predominantly English-speaking market, emphasizing the global reach of Jimin’s music and message.

Jimin’s achievements come at a time when BTS members are exploring individual paths during their mandatory military service period. Yet even while temporarily apart, each member continues to represent the group on the world stage and Jimin’s solo journey is a glowing example of that. As fans celebrate this new milestone, many are already anticipating what’s next for Jimin once he completes his military service. If his current trajectory is anything to go by, even greater achievements are surely on the horizon.

