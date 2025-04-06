The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: Release Date, Streaming Time, Where to Watch and What to Expect from Episode 8 Amor Fati

The highly anticipated finale of The White Lotus Season 3 is finally here. The episode, titled Amor Fati, will air on Sunday, April 6, at 9 pm EST/PST on HBO in the USA.

This final episode will mark the last day of the guests at the hotel and is expected to tie up several complex storylines introduced throughout the season.

The seventh episode built strong momentum heading into the finale. Timothy, a key character, was seen fantasizing about killing his wife Victoria and their older son Saxton. But when he goes to retrieve his hidden gun, it is no longer there.

Meanwhile, Gary’s dinner party turns tense when he offers Belinda USD 100,000 to keep silent about Tanya’s murder. She refuses the offer and leaves with her son Zion, despite his efforts to convince her otherwise.

Rick also had a significant moment. After searching for his father’s killer in Bangkok, he finally meets Jim Hollinger, a frail old man unlike the image he had built. Instead of confronting him violently, Rick just pushes him off a chair and flees.

Back at the party, Chloe reveals Gary’s disturbing sexual fantasy involving Saxton and her. Saxton declines the offer and walks Chelsea back to her room, where he unsuccessfully flirts with her.

Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate get into a heated argument during the dinner, prompting Laurie to leave with Valentin and his friends to watch a fight. Afterward, she hooks up with one of the Russian friends, who tries to scam her for USD 10,000, but she manages to escape.

Gaitok and Mook go on their first date and later attend the fight too. Gaitok then recognizes Valentin and his group as the robbers who had attacked him. He realizes Valentin helped them distract him during the robbery.

The finale promises major reveals. Rick will return to the hotel and reunite with Chelsea, and viewers will see how their relationship evolves. Chelsea has been the more emotionally invested one so far.

Timothy has already been shown picking up the suicide fruit, hinting at a dangerous decision. Gaitok might report Valentin’s involvement in the robbery, and how Valentin reacts could lead to a confrontation.

The title Amor Fati, meaning love of one’s fate, suggests the finale will bring characters face to face with the consequences of their choices.

