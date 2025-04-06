Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho's Buried Hearts Ep 15-16 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect

With only two episodes left in its high-stakes run, Buried Hearts is rapidly closing in on its fiery finale and fans are glued to their screens like never before. The recently aired Episode 14 has pushed tensions to a boiling point, and now the burning question on every viewer’s mind is: When do we find out how it all ends?

The wait isn’t long. Episode 15 is scheduled to air on April 11, followed by the much-awaited finale, Episode 16, on April 12. For viewers in South Korea, both episodes will be broadcast at 10:00 PM KST on SBS TV. International fans, including those in India, can catch the drama unfold via JioCinema (formerly Disney+ Hotstar) at 6:30 PM IST.

Since its debut in February 2025, Buried Hearts has been a standout in the K-drama landscape, thanks to its razor-sharp political story, shadowy power games, and soul-piercing emotional arcs. With Episode 14 having aired just recently, the drama has shifted into high gear, and fans are feverishly theorizing about who will survive the final showdown and who will fall.

The final two episodes are expected to bring the entire story full circle, with revelations that could flip the entire power structure upside down. If the past few episodes are anything to go by, the ending won’t pull any punches. Viewers are bracing for gut-wrenching betrayals, family implosions, and emotional collisions that could break even the most ruthless characters.

At the heart of Buried Hearts lies a jaw-dropping premise: the sudden disappearance of a secret 2 trillion KRW (approx. 1.4 billion USD) political slush fund that could reshape South Korea’s entire power hierarchy. When a mysterious hacker manages to track down the fortune’s whereabouts, only to be silenced through murder, every elite player goes on a manhunt to seize what they believe is rightfully theirs.

What follows is a vicious, no-holds-barred chess game, with the country’s top business moguls, political power brokers, and underground fixers all circling one another with hidden agendas, buried grudges, and secrets that could bring empires crashing down.

Much of the show's success can be credited to its stellar performances. Park Hyung Sik delivers a career-defining portrayal as Seo Dong Ju, the cold, obsessive strategist who heads Daesan Group’s public affairs team. Polished and composed on the outside, Dong Ju is a master manipulator underneath: always three steps ahead, always calculating his next move.

But his path to power is anything but smooth. Enter Yeom Jang Seon, played with magnetic force by Heo Joon Ho. A former NIS director turned law professor, Jang Seon is a man of many faces, with a past steeped in secrets that continue to shape the present. He’s Dong Ju’s greatest obstacle and possibly the only one capable of matching his cunning. Lee Hae Young, Hong Hwa Yeon, and other ensemble members round out a cast that brings undeniable weight and emotional complexity to each scene.

