Box Office: After record-breaking L2 Empuraan collections, Mohanlal gears up for romantic-drama Thudarum

The Mohanlal-led action-thriller L2: Empuraan is currently enjoying an exceptional run for a Malayalam film. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed magnum opus blockbuster is eyeing a worldwide gross of over Rs 250 crores by the end of its second weekend. The film also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in key roles.

Among his upcoming films, Thudarum—starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead—is set to release very soon in 2025. The trailer for Thudarum was recently launched alongside the theatrical release of L2: Empuraan. While the film was originally scheduled for release on 30 January 2025, it has since been postponed, with a new release date yet to be confirmed.

What to Expect from Thudarum

Thudarum marks the reunion of the much-loved on-screen pair, Mohanlal and Shobana, and is directed by Tharun Moorthy. Based on glimpses from the trailer, Thudarum is expected to be a crime thriller infused with elements of family drama. Given this description, fans are anticipating a Drishyam-like thriller featuring Mohanlal. These expectations set a high benchmark, but there's much more to look forward to in this Shobana starrer.

Box Office Aspects of Thudarum

Thudarum brings back the iconic Mohanlal-Shobana pairing on the big screen after nearly two decades. In Mambazhakkalam (2004), Shobana had an extended cameo, while their last full-fledged collaboration was in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded (2009). Thudarum marks the 56th collaboration between the duo, which is sure to excite audiences eager to see them together once more.

Additionally, the mega-blockbuster success of L2: Empuraan is expected to significantly boost Thudarum’s initial box office performance. While the film’s long-term success will depend on its own merit, the tremendous momentum from the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial sets high expectations for Thudarum, which could benefit greatly from a positive reception.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

