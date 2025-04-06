Sonam Kapoor pairs Kashmiri long coat with trousers for airport look, carries Dior bag worth Rs 3,20,000

Bollywood actress and popular style icon, Sonam Kapoor is known for her bold and unapologetic fashion moments. However, the diva always takes it up a notch when it comes to her airport looks. Her recent airport glam was not an exception as the diva pulled off a Kashmiri long coat, which was equal parts festive and whimsical. The way Sonam Kapoor styled her garb further elevated her look to a new dimension. Let’s dissect her new airport slay. 

While most celebrities explore trends to follow, Sonam Kapoor envisions trends to create. For her recent airport aesthetic, the trailblazer showed up in a Kashmiri long coat and trousers, turning the terminal into her personal runway. The Pashmina coat featured intricate tapestry-like designs throughout the coat, exuding heritage and luxury. The Jamawar coat with symmetric motifs and arabesque design in burnt red, olive, and dull black hues; made this garb a sartorial masterpiece. 

Sonam Kapoor's Kashmiri long coat added a statuesque appeal to her silhouette. The button-up feature, with a closed collar, and boxy shoulders, made her look bold and striking. Quite fashionably, the Zoya Factor actress paired her cultural piece with modern flared trousers, maintaining a consistent silhouette. 

The diva further elevated her airport flair with brown leather loafers, balancing the intricate vibrancy of her upper wear with a sophisticated touch. 

The fashionista could have called it “done” for her look by now. But Sonam Kapoor is a bit “extra” about her fashion sense and we love that. The Khoobsurat actress accessorized her royal fit with regal jewelry, featuring a traditional choker and kundan earrings. The multi-layered emerald beads choker highlighted an opal ruby at the center, the stone beautifully framed with diamonds. Her kundan earrings boasted jalidar work in gold with a center red stone. Kapoor’s jewelry picks for the day impeccably elevated her regal look. 

The Veere Di Wedding actress accompanied the ancestral luxury look with contemporary opulence, carrying a Dior tote bag worth Rs 3,20,000. 

Another whimsical addition to Sonam’s OOTD was her mesmerizing hairstyle. Mrs. Ahuja opted to style her hair in a sleek updo with her long strands neatly tied into a fish braid. 

Sonam Kapoor’s latest off-beat airport look is a testament to her bold fashion sense, versatility, and panache.

