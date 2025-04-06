Eva Longoria Gushes About 'Impact' of Desperate Housewives; Opens Up About the Chances of a Reboot

Desperate Housewives was one of the biggest series of the early 2000s, led by 4 women dealing with their day-to-day struggles. The show made Eva Longoria a household name across the world, as people fell in love with her character, Gabrielle 'Gabby' Solis, and her neighborhood friends.

It comes as no surprise then that there have been talks of a possible reboot that might reunite the original cast. Now talking about the show after all these years, Longoria has nothing but good things to say about the legacy Desperate Housewives left behind.

Talking to Stellar Magazine, Longoria revealed she'd probably beat everyone else to the signing table if there ever was a reboot, saying, "I would be the first person." She explains she's "super proud" of what the ABC show has done for female-led dramas.

The alum of the show added, "I love that, when I’m anywhere in the world, people go: ‘Gabby!’ I actually take a lot of pride in that. To me, it’s just reflective of the impact it had."

While in 2025, Eva is aware of the reach of the show, back in the day she admits she was caught off guard at the attention and fanfare she received when on a trip to London.

Reportedly fans had gathered outside her hotel to get a glimpse of her, taking the star by surprise. "I said: 'Is Bono here?' And they said: 'No, they are here for you, that’s why they are out there.' I couldn’t believe they would even know me, because I’d never been to London." She recounted, "That was really weird and great at the same time."

The beloved drama-comedy about the housewives on Wisteria Lane ran for 8 seasons on ABC, grabbing worldwide attention from the fans, while there has been some talk of a reboot for the series, nothing concrete has come of it yet.

