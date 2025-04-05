Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda pull up in monochrome fits for casual meet-up, proving they always slay together

When it comes to friends who stay together and slay together, Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda seem to set the bar high. Last night (4th April), the duo was snapped together, effortlessly pulling off casual yet stylish outfits. Their looks serve as major fashion inspiration for friends who want to complement each other’s vibe while still appearing distinct. So, let’s dive into the details of their looks.

Suhana Khan

Let’s start with our Gen-Z fashion icon, Suhana Khan, who often opts for minimal glam and prefers keeping her appearances basic yet stylish. For her latest night-out look with her best friend, the actress stunned in a sleek black maxi dress featuring short sleeves and a deep neckline. The easygoing dress had a fitted bodice that hugged her figure while still allowing her to move freely.

Keeping things simple yet chic, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter skipped heavy accessories and carried a classy black sling bag over her shoulder. The bag featured a textured base with chain straps, adding just the right touch of edge. Her makeup was subtle and perfect for an everyday outing—highlighted by a rosy blush on her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick. As for her hair, she went for a half-tied hairstyle, neatly securing the front strands with a clip.

Navya Nanda

Complementing Suhana Khan’s dark-themed look, Navya Nanda also kept her outfit simple and stylish with a grey t-shirt and black pants. The top featured a classic design with short sleeves and a round neckline, while the fitted bodice subtly accentuated her toned figure. For the bottoms, the entrepreneur chose high-waisted black pants with a relaxed, loose silhouette—perfect for a laid-back outing.

She carried a luxurious black sling bag, keeping her accessories minimal and ideal for a casual hangout with friends. Her shoulder-length hair was left open, parted in the middle, with the front strands neatly tucked behind her ears.

Suhana Khan and Navya Nanda are constantly proving that friendship and fashion go hand in hand. So, the next time you’re planning a casual meet-up with your friends, you know exactly who to turn to for some serious style inspiration.

