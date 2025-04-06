Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Scandal: Tearful press conference, 11 billion KRW lawsuit, and more updates this week
Here’s the full roundup of this week’s developments in the Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron controversy, a scandal that has gripped both the entertainment industry and the public. From emotional press conferences and explosive allegations to lawsuits, political petitions, and tax evasion claims - the fallout continues to deepen, drawing in fellow celebrities, legal experts, and outraged netizens.
1. Kim Soo Hyun's First Appearance & Public Apology
On March 31 at 4:30 PM KST, Kim Soo Hyun made his first public appearance following the ongoing controversy linked to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Dressed in a black formal suit with a solemn expression, he faced a wave of flashing cameras from the media. During the press conference:
- He admitted to having been in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron.
- He apologized for initially denying the relationship, especially after Kim Sae Ron had posted a selfie of them together.
- However, he was firm in stating that the relationship did not occur when Kim Sae Ron was a minor.
2. Allegations of Doctored Messages
Kim Soo Hyun addressed the leaked KakaoTalk messages, originally released by Kim Sae Ron’s family, which were used to suggest a relationship during her underage years.
- He claimed the messages were doctored, and had submitted them for forensic analysis.
- According to him, the results confirmed that the messages were altered.
3. Emotional Breakdown & Public Reaction
As the press conference progressed, Kim Soo Hyun became visibly emotional and broke down in tears. However, this emotional display was met with criticism:
- Some netizens accused him of "playing the victim".
- Others mocked his tears, saying it resembled a scene from a K-drama, referencing his recent role in Queen of Tears.
- His acting-like demeanor led many to question the sincerity of his apology.
4. Legal Action Against Kim Sae Ron’s Family & Others
Kim Soo Hyun's legal team announced massive legal actions:
- During his March 31 press conference, Kim Soo Hyun stated that he would be pursuing 12 billion KRW in damages. However, official court documents reveal that the actual amount filed in the lawsuit is 11 billion KRW.
- The defendants include Kim Sae Ron’s family, a woman claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt and operators of the Garosero Institute.
- Many netizens found it disturbing and insensitive that Soo Hyun would sue the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron.
5. Rise of the ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’
The controversy had political implications as well:
- A petition was filed with the National Assembly, proposing the Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act.
- The act called for raising the statutory rape age from 16 to 19 and increasing punishment for statutory rape to a minimum of 5 years
- The petitioner argued that under current laws, Kim Soo Hyun could not be punished (even if the claims are true), which was legally correct but morally wrong.
6. Financial Trouble at GOLDMEDALIST
Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, is reportedly suffering from severe financial difficulties due to the scandal.
- Sources say the company is running out of funds.
- Losses are linked to refunded endorsement fees, cancelled events and high operational costs.
- The agency is now actively seeking external investment to stabilize itself, though most brands haven’t penalized them officially yet.
7. More Garosero Allegations
The Garosero Institute (YouTube channel) intensified its claims:
- Released new photos and messages between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron on April 2.
- Host Kim Se Ui responded to Soo Hyun’s refutations at press conference, stating his explanations "don’t make sense."
- Kim Soo Hyun’s side has issued counter-refutations for five of the images, claiming they were deliberately misinterpreted or taken out of context.
8. Social Media Fallout
Several celebrities who were still following Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram came under fire:
- Notably, Jung Hae In, Im Siwan, and Ahn Bo Hyun were criticized for not unfollowing him.
- In response, Im Siwan unfollowed everyone on his Instagram account. Ahn Bo Hyun followed suit, likely to distance himself from the controversy without directly targeting Kim Soo Hyun.
9. Tax Evasion Allegation
Amid the chaos, a new issue emerged:
- A netizen submitted a report to the National Tax Service, alleging discrepancies in the company’s profits linked to Kim Soo Hyun.
- The complaint was marked as “valid,” indicating that the NTS recognized the report as potentially credible.
- Another netizen pointed out that once marked "valid," the claim is being typically investigated officially.
