Did ZEROBASEONE queerbait fans? K-pop stars face mixed reactions over candy game segment on Inkigayo

K-pop group ZEROBASEONE has found itself at the centre of an online firestorm after a recent segment from their promotional activities gained rapid traction, but not entirely for the reasons they may have expected.

As part of their comeback promotions, ZEROBASEONE appeared on SBS Inkigayo’s YouTube content series, known for its lighthearted games and behind-the-scenes interactions with idols. During the segment, the group took part in several familiar idol games; one of which was the Pepero Game, a once-popular fan-favorite activity that saw heavy rotation in earlier generations of K-pop.

The candy game involves two people biting each end of a candy stick, with the goal of leaving the shortest possible remainder without breaking it. Naturally, this often leads to moments of close physical proximity and playful tension between participants, something that used to be considered harmless fun by both idols and fans in the second and third generations of K-pop.

ZEROBASEONE’s participation brought a sense of nostalgia for longtime fans of the genre, especially those who remembered similar moments from early time. The group’s chemistry and willingness to engage in classic fanservice led to clips from the video going viral across platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

However, what began as a throwback to early idol content soon evolved into a contentious discussion. A growing number of netizens began criticizing the group’s decision to play the game, accusing them of “queerbaiting” - a term used when entertainers, often in media, hint at same-sex attraction or intimacy to appeal and catch attention of certain audiences without offering authentic LGBTQ+ representation.

Critics argued that such content can be misleading or exploitative, especially when it’s used to tease queer subtext without acknowledging or supporting queer identities in meaningful ways. Some viewers felt uncomfortable with how the game was presented and questioned whether these kinds of interactions had a place in modern idol content, given how global and diverse the K-pop fanbase has become.

A significant number of fans quickly came to ZEROBASEONE’s defense, asserting that the candy game is part of a long-standing tradition in K-pop entertainment and shouldn't automatically be labeled as problematic. Many highlighted that the intent behind the game appeared innocent and light-hearted, and that jumping to conclusions about the members’ sexualities or motivations was both presumptive and unfair.

Despite the mixed reactions, the incident doesn’t appear to have majorly impacted ZEROBASEONE’s momentum. The group, formed through Mnet’s reality show Boys Planet, has quickly risen to stardom since debuting in 2023. With an energetic fanbase known as ZE_ROSE, the group continues to grow their global footprint, pushing the boundaries of what fourth-generation K-pop can look like.

