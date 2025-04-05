Mira Kapoor turns her closet phantoms into a party-ready fit and shockingly it has three leading brands

When it comes to the Kapoor girls slaying their looks, Mira is always on the never-skipped, never-missed roll. Taking to her social media handle, the entrepreneur shared a story of herself donning pieces from three renowned brands—and we won’t lie, she owned each one like a pro. Curious to know more about the brands and her look? Let’s dive in!

Mira Kapoor’s recent Instagram story left us spellbound with her refreshing style. She looked stunning in a sleek black top from the brand Alaïa, featuring a sleeveless design and a deep V-neckline that subtly highlighted her cleavage. The top struck the perfect balance between elegance and modernity, and, giving it a polished finish, she tucked it neatly into her bottoms.

And speaking of her bottoms, Shahid Kapoor's wife paired the top with a classy knee-length skirt from the leading brand Chanel. Crafted from textured fabric and featuring a structured waistband, the skirt sat high on her waist and flowed gracefully to her knees—making it an ideal choice for both formal settings and party outings.

If you’re hunting for the perfect office party outfit, this Mira Kapoor-inspired look definitely deserves a spot in your cart. For a different vibe, you can easily mix and match the top and skirt with other pieces to create a head-turning ensemble.

It wasn’t just the outfit that caught our attention—Mira’s accessories truly elevated the entire look. She added a playful yet elegant touch with cute, shimmery, heart-shaped earrings that were simply unmissable. To complete the accessories game, she adorned her fingers with stunning rings. The overall accessory styling was subtle, refined, and tied the ensemble together beautifully.

Her long, shiny tresses were left open with a neat middle parting, cascading effortlessly past her shoulders. As for makeup, Mira enhanced her natural glow with a radiant base, soft-toned eyeshadow, perfectly winged eyeliner, rosy blushed cheeks, and nude-shaded lips—striking just the right balance between glam and grace.

Not forgetting to add the final classy touch to her look, Mira elevated her ensemble with a pair of glamorous YSL heels that added just the right edge.

Mira Kapoor’s idea of pairing an Alaïa top with a Chanel skirt and YSL footwear proves her knack for effortless styling. It’s a perfect reminder that you don’t always need a coordinated set from a single brand—sometimes, mixing standout pieces from different labels can create a fashion-forward look that truly makes a statement.

