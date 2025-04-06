Kim Kardashian Still Open to Fourth Marriage After Divorcing Kanye West; REPORT

Kim Kardashian may be preparing for a fourth walk down the aisle, despite the emotional wounds left by her previous relationships—especially her high-profile marriage to rapper Kanye West. According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the reality TV star and business mogul is reportedly still holding onto hope when it comes to love. A source close to the SKIMS founder shared that Kim “really did believe in all three of her marriages” and is not completely ruling out a fourth.

While Kim has previously admitted feeling embarrassed about her three divorces, she’s still open to finding the right person. “It takes real courage to try again,” the insider said. “Kim is not giving up on love, even though she’s been deeply hurt.”

Much of that hurt stems from her last marriage to Kanye West, whom she wed in 2014 and divorced in 2022 after years of public drama and personal struggles. The insider noted, “Kanye, especially, left a lasting scar and she’s still dealing with the aftermath.” His erratic behavior and controversial public comments reportedly left Kim emotionally drained during and after their split.

The former couple share four children that are North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Despite co-parenting, Kim is said to have put a “no mention” policy in place regarding Kanye, at least until he can show more stability. “She’s trying to protect her peace,” the source explained.

Kim’s previous marriages to music producer Damon Thomas and NBA player Kris Humphries were both short-lived. But even after those heartbreaks and the turmoil of her split from Kanye, Kim is reportedly still open to love, just much more cautious now.

For now, there’s no word on whether Kim is seeing anyone new seriously. But according to those close to her, she isn’t ruling out the idea of marriage entirely. “She still believes in love,” the insider added. “She’s just waiting for someone who truly sees her and supports her, without the chaos.”

