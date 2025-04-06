Here's why Kim Soo Hyun’s side claims alleged soju ‘home date’ with minor Kim Sae Ron wasn’t romantic; report

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has recently taken a stand against the controversial allegations made by YouTube channel Garosero Institute, which claimed the actor had an inappropriate relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. In response to the growing speculation and online chatter, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal representatives, LKB & Partners, have released a comprehensive and strongly-worded statement debunking each claim with factual evidence.

Garosero Institute, known for its scandal-driven content, shared several photos and videos in an attempt to support their claim that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were romantically involved during a period when such a relationship would have been not only inappropriate but potentially illegal. One particular image, which reportedly showed the pair on a 'home date' sharing a casual meal and drinks, was one of the most controversial among their claims.

The YouTube channel went so far as to claim that Kim Soo Hyun had consumed soju (Korean rice liquor) with Kim Sae Ron late at night, around 11:20 p.m., during a home visit. They accused the actor of drinking with a minor and implied that the situation could have involved even more serious misconduct, using derogatory language to describe his alleged behavior.

These claims quickly circulated on social media, sparking concern and confusion among fans and the general public. However, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team has categorically denied all accusations, stating that not only are the photos being misrepresented, but the claims are also intentionally manipulative and defamatory.

In a detailed statement, LKB & Partners clarified the context of the controversial photo, confirming that it was indeed taken in June 2018. However, contrary to Garosero’s claim, the gathering took place at Kim Soo Hyun’s family residence in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, and it was a casual, friendly visit during his time off from mandatory military service. Importantly, his family members were present throughout the visit, ruling out the possibility of any private or inappropriate scenario.

The legal representatives firmly stated that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were not in a romantic relationship at the time, nor have they ever been involved in one during her years as a minor. They emphasized that the two shared a senior-junior (sunbae-hoobae) relationship within the industry at that time and that the nature of the visit was entirely platonic and transparent.

