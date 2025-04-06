Song Joong Ki proves he's both loving father and caring husband with THIS act: ‘My wife is…’

He may be one of South Korea’s most celebrated actors, but Song Joong Ki’s latest gesture is earning him admiration for something far more personal than his on-screen performances: his role as a devoted family man.

Recently, Song Joong Ki attended a glamorous Ralph Lauren event in Shanghai, China, where he represented South Korea as one of the brand’s VIP celebrity guests. Dressed in a sharply tailored suit, the Vincenzo and Reborn Rich star radiated elegance and poise as he mingled with international fashion elites. However, it wasn’t just his appearance that left a lasting impression; it was what happened during a brief exchange that truly stole the spotlight.

In a fan-recorded video that has now gone viral across Instagram and other social platforms, Song Joong Ki is seen graciously interacting with Patrice Louvet, President and CEO of Ralph Lauren, and Shin Hwee Chua, Regional CEO for Greater China and Southeast Asia. As the executives extended an invitation to another brand-related event taking place the following day, Song Joong Ki responded with warmth but politely declined. Placing a hand on his chest, the actor said with a smile, “Thank you for inviting me, but I have to fly back tomorrow. I have two small babies. My wife is taking care of them alone.”

His words were simple, yet full of heart. Within hours, the video had racked up hundreds of thousands of views, as fans and netizens alike praised the actor for his sincerity and down-to-earth nature. Many noted that while celebrities often lead busy and demanding lives, Song Joong Ki’s decision to prioritize his young children over professional obligations was both touching and admirable.

The actor, who married British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023, has kept his personal life relatively low-key. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in June 2023, followed by the birth of their daughter in November last year. Despite his global fame, Song Joong Ki has expressed a desire to protect his family’s privacy and raise his children out of the spotlight. However, moments like this offer fans a rare and heartfelt glimpse into his life as a husband and father.

Professionally, Song Joong Ki has continued to expand his portfolio with diverse roles and international projects. He was last seen in Bogotá: City of the Lost, a gripping thriller directed by Kim Sung Je, set in Colombia during the tumultuous late 1990s. While fans eagerly await his next project (My Youth), it’s clear that Song Joong Ki is embracing this new chapter of fatherhood with just as much dedication as he does his craft. And for many, that kind of balance is what makes him not just a star, but a role model.

