What Happened to Elton John? Know Details of Singer's Ongoing Eye Issue Making Him Unable to See His Kids Play

Elton John has shared a concerning update about his health. The legendary singer revealed that he has lost most of his eyesight.

In a recent interview with The Times of London in April 2025, Elton John said, "I can't see TV, I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up."

This follows a series of public comments he made in late 2024, which first alerted fans to his vision problems. Although he remains positive, the singer admitted that his condition has significantly affected his day-to-day life.

Elton first opened up about his eyesight issues in September 2024. He shared a post on Instagram, saying, "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye." He added, "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

At the time, Elton thanked his doctors and said he was feeling hopeful about the progress he had made in his recovery. However, just a few months later, his condition seemed to improve more slowly than expected.

In a November 2024 interview with ABC News, Elton John shared more details about the cause of his vision loss. He said he had lost sight in his right eye in July after contracting an infection while in the south of France.

At the time of the interview, he stated that it had been four months since he had been able to see and that his left eye was also not in good condition. He said that while there was hope for improvement, he felt stuck with the situation. He mentioned that he couldn't read or watch anything and that his focus was on trying to improve the condition through ongoing efforts.

Elton John spoke about his eyesight during a speech at the Devil Wears Prada: The Musical performance in London's West End in December 2024.

Although he had composed the music for the show, he stated that he couldn't watch the performance due to his condition. He shared that he had been dealing with health issues and had now lost his sight.

Despite this, he said he had still enjoyed the experience. Elton also thanked his husband, David Furnish, calling him his rock during the challenging time. He stated that he hadn't been able to attend many of the musical's previews because of his health.

