ZEROBASEONE fansign event under fire after fan alleges s*xual harassment by staff: ‘They told me to…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of alleged s*xual harassment that may be distressing or triggering to some readers.

A recent fansign event for ZEROBASEONE, held on April 5, 2025, has come under heavy criticism after a fan alleged inappropriate and invasive behavior by a staff member during the event’s security screening process. The claim has since gone viral, prompting outrage and concern across social media platforms, with fans demanding a response from the group's agency, WakeOne Entertainment.

The incident came to light when a fan, who attended the ZEROBASEONE event, posted a detailed account of their experience on X. According to the post, the fan was subjected to what they described as a s*xually inappropriate search while being checked for hidden recording devices—a common procedure at such events to protect idols’ privacy and prevent illegal filming.

However, the fan alleges that the instructions given by a staff member crossed the line into harassment. As quoted by Koreaboo, “At ZEROBASEONE’s fansign today, the staff said they were checking for recording devices and told me to feel my chest,” the fan wrote in the now widely circulated post. “Then they told me again to touch the area where my skin was sticking out above my bra. I said, ‘That’s my breast though’ and the staff member responded, ‘Yeah, that’s why you should feel it haha.’ So I touched it again. They went on to say things like ‘Try pinching it,’ ‘Just really touch it yourself,’ ‘Feel under your chest too’ and ‘Try jumping.’”

The fan described the experience as humiliating and violating, expressing shock and confusion at being instructed to conduct such an invasive check on themselves in front of staff. The post quickly spread across various platforms, sparking widespread backlash from the public and fans alike.

Alongside the allegation of harassment, the fan also criticized the rushed and disorganized nature of the event, stating that the interaction time with ZEROBASEONE members was cut short and that staff members were yelling at the idols and fans to move faster. “One more thing I’ll complain about: If you’re going to yell at each member to move on after 30 seconds, then don’t bother with a face-to-face meeting at all. And don’t rush into video calls after the meet-and-greet. LOL, like, ‘Hey, [name]! You know…’ and then yelling at me to move on…” the fan described.

In K-pop culture, fansigns are highly anticipated events, where lucky fans can meet idols up close, often after winning spots through album purchases. These interactions are considered precious moments, especially given how rare and brief they tend to be. However, in recent years, tighter security measures have been implemented at these events due to an increase in hidden recordings and privacy violations.

Fans commonly attempt to use smartwatches, hidden microphones, or other small devices to capture their one-on-one interactions with idols; something many agencies have cracked down on. While it’s understood that security measures are necessary, many argue that they should never infringe on a person’s bodily autonomy or make attendees feel unsafe.

As of this writing, WakeOne Entertainment has not issued any official statement addressing the allegations. This silence has only fueled further criticism, with many fans calling for immediate clarification, a formal apology to the affected fan, and better staff training to prevent such incidents in the future.

