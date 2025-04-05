5 times Rashmika Mandanna stunned in Korean outfits, slaying like a true K-drama icon

Currently enjoying the success of Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday with a relaxing vacation, taking a well-deserved break. Always impeccably dressed, she never fails to impress with her fashion choices. Often seen flaunting finger hearts, the actor has mastered styling fits from the region. Here are 5 times she effortlessly embraced Korean fashion.

1. Trailer Launch Look

For the Sikandar trailer launch, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a stunning dark-hued co-ord set. The relaxed-fit top featured a bold button-down closure, complemented by a floor-length skirt. She went all gold with her accessories and styled her hair in a sleek Korean-style bun.

With contoured makeup, she added mascara, eyeshadow, cheek tint, and a peachy lip shade to complete the look. Mandanna finished her ensemble with black strappy heels.

2. Movie Promo

For a social media promotion, Rashmika Mandanna rocked a chic Korean-style co-ord set in a classic black-and-white palette. She paired a white ribbed body-fit shirt with a black button-down closure and styled it with an asymmetric shirt and a skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

She completed the look with strappy black stilettos, accessorized with rings and ear tops, and tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail. Her makeup featured a contoured base, heavy eyeliner to accentuate her eyes, light eyeshadow, blush, and a nude pink lip shade.

3. Airport Style

Apart from her fashionable event looks, Korean styles are also the diva’s go-to for everyday outfits. Snapped at the airport, she was seen in a pair of laid-back striped pants. She chose a cropped and relaxed denim shirt in blue to complement the trendy bottoms.

With a pair of chunky black platform footwear and a watch, the Pushpa actor added a simple necklace and tinted sunglasses to her look. Putting her hair back in a comfy bun, she went for a minimal makeup look, perfect for travel. Maintaining a hydrated base, she completed her look with pink lipstick.

4. Airport Style 2

For another one of her travel looks, Rashmika Mandanna styled a matching co-ord set with a blazer. She went for a slim-fit cropped white t-shirt and paired it with wide-legged pants in the same shade. Adding a Korean edge, she wore a long-line grey blazer.

To complete her look, she added a cute daisy-embroidered cap, accessorized with hoops, and flaunted her natural locks. With a hydrated base, she applied blush and a glossy pink lip shade to finish off her ensemble.

5. Pink Dress

This throwback look from the Dear Comrade actor proves that K-fashion has always been her style. She wore a lovely pink floral dress with an eye-hole design and Victorian sleeves, making her look like a true Korean beauty.

Crushmika paired the frilled dress with cross-laced mauve heels and styled her hair in a messy ponytail. She kept her makeup minimal, opting for a natural glow with hydrated skin, peachy blush, and a pink lip shade.

What do you think of the birthday girl’s taste in Korean fashion?

