BTS’ J-Hope reveals what truly keeps the group together even after 13 years: ‘Each member knows…’

As BTS continues to stand as a global cultural powerhouse, it’s the heart behind their success that keeps the fans inspired; and that heart was on full display during a recent interview with iHeartRadio. On April 4, 2025, BTS’ J-Hope appeared in a new segment uploaded to iHeartRadio’s official YouTube channel, where he offered a rare and emotional reflection on the group’s enduring chemistry and deep-rooted friendship.

When asked about what keeps BTS so cohesive even after more than a decade together, J-Hope gave a response that resonated far beyond the K-pop community. “Each member knows their role in the team very well, so we influence each other in a positive way,” he shared sincerely. “I believe that’s the driving force behind keeping the team together for 13 years. I wonder if I’d be fortunate enough to meet such amazing people again in another life.”

His answer wasn’t just thoughtful; it was deeply personal. J-Hope’s words carried the weight of shared experiences, sacrifices, and a journey that began in a small trainee dorm and has now touched millions of lives worldwide. Fans, affectionately known as ARMY, were quick to react, expressing admiration not only for J-Hope’s humility but also for the powerful message of love and unity he conveyed.

Many described the group as more than just bandmates; they see them as a real family whose closeness is both visible and deeply felt. Some fans pointed out that the group's teamwork and emotional connection have remained steady throughout the years, calling it a rare kind of unity in the industry. Others praised the group’s lasting brotherhood, saying BTS is built on trust, love, and a shared vision that continues to inspire after over a decade together.

BTS has always been admired for their on-stage chemistry, but moments like these serve as a reminder of the foundation beneath the spotlight. Throughout their 13-year journey, the group has weathered intense scrutiny, global fame, and personal challenges. Yet, what has remained constant is their unwavering support for one another; whether it’s cheering each other on during solo projects, staying in touch during their military enlistments, or showing silent support during tougher times.

While many idol groups have come and gone, BTS continues to thrive, not just because of their talent, but because of the brotherhood they’ve built and protected through the years. And J-Hope’s recent reflection is just the latest proof that their success isn’t only measured in awards or records, but in the love they share with fans around the world.

