5 Best Dressed of the Week: Alia Bhatt, Mira Kapoor, Radhika Merchant, and more celebs who screamed main-character energy

Gather up, fashion enthusiasts! We’re back again with the best-dressed celebs of the week segment. From red-carpet slays in sarees to boss-babe energy, our Bollywood ladies left no stone unturned to make us swoon over their style statements.

From Alia Bhatt to Radhika Merchant, these celebs really blurred the surroundings with their mesmerizing fashion. So, all set to dive into it?

1. Alia Bhatt

For the first best dressed of the week, we have our favorite Alia Bhatt, who always believes in bringing her A-fashion game to wherever she goes. Attending an event, she was wearing a sage-green ruffled top with sheer pants from Alberta Ferretti, and with its lightweight fabric, it gave the actress an equally relaxing and stylish look.

The frills on her top brought more of an old-school vibe, whereas the V-neck style kept her look elegant. Also, the pants she was wearing had a high-waist fit with the loose silhouette that she carried with grace.

Adding more style to her look, she decided to layer her top and pants with the grey blazer from the renowned brand Magda Butrym. It was oversized, and she kept the front open. For styling, she opted for golden loop earrings and kept focus on the details; she tied her hair back into a low ponytail.

2. Radhika Merchant

Gracing the red carpet at the first-ever Vivienne Westwood fashion show, Radhika Merchant, who always loves to play with luxurious and classy items, decided to leave us stunned with her vintage charm look. She was dressed in a corset top, but the best part was the Daphnis and Chloe painting by French artist François Boucher.

At the bottom, she decided to drape her body in the stunning custom Chanderi saree, and instead of wearing it in a basic way, she gave it a unique twist. She didn’t throw the pallu over her shoulder but instead just gracefully carried it in her arms, which added to her confident aura. For hair, she opted for a low-bun hairstyle, and for jewelry, she chose a white bead choker necklace and round earrings.

3. Mira Kapoor

The Kapoor girl, Mira, knows how to leave everyone stunned with her mesmerizing fashion game. Giving off the sunset vibes, she got dressed in Vivienne Westwood's multi-colored. It had soft shades of pink, yellow, and lavender, and the length of the dress reached her mid-thigh. The dropped sleeves fell gracefully on her arms, whereas the asymmetrical up-down pattern added a hint of a modern vibe to her look.

Giving off major hair goals, Shahid Kapoor’s wife just left her hair open and also enhanced her look with the tiny dangler earrings. And adding to the luxury, she carried a classy bag in her arms.

4. Sonam Kapoor

The OG fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor, never disappoints us with her fashion. Attending the Masaba Gupta’s store launch, the actress decided to stun in the six-yard drape achieved with the off-white custom saree from House of Masaba. This classic piece was beautifully adorned with the Tamil motif print, giving a unique twist to her look. Adding a touch of elegance, she paired her saree with the off-white, full-sleeved, round-neckline blouse.

Not only her ensemble but also her accessories were too on point. She enhanced her look with the golden and emerald stone earrings and settled the bindi over her forehead.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor brought the monochrome magic to her attention with her boss-babe and confident look in the crisp white shirt tucked neatly in her bottom. And adding the layer to it, she wore the sharp black blazer, keeping the front open and the sleeves full. She paired this chic and classy piece with the black pants, which had a high-waist fit, and lastly decided to complete her look with the white tie with the badge attached to it on the neckline.

She decided to style her look, keeping her long strands open and parted in the middle. Also, she didn’t opt for any accessories and created a flawless masterpiece look with the bold-makeup glam. She’s surely aging like a fine wine.

This week in fashion was an absolute blast, and we are eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming week has in store for us. Till then, stay tuned!

