How much do BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Cha Eun and Lee Min Ho earn per post on Instagram? Report gives estimate on Korean actors' earnings

The recent data for the highest-earning celebrities on Instagram has been released by Hopper HQ. However, only three Korean actors have managed to secure a position on the list: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Min Ho. The three artists are among the most influential actors in the Korean Entertainment industry, which is reflected on their social media accounts.

Top 3 highest-earning Korean actors on Instagram

1. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

With a total of 79.4 million followers on her Instagram account, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranks first among the Korean artists who earn the most on the platform. According to recent data, she makes approximately 474000 USD for every promotional post on her Instagram account. The artist’s influence goes beyond that of music and acting, as she is also known to have an active presence in the fashion world.

Jisoo gained immense fame as a member of BLACKPINK. The girl group has gone on to become one of the most popular ones worldwide. She has also made her solo debut with the self-titled album, which consists of two singles, Flower and B-side track Eyes On Me.

Moreover, she has also ventured into the world of acting with the K-drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In. It gained immense traction from the audience during its release. The actress is also set to appear in upcoming projects such as Influenza, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, and more.

2. Cha Eun Woo

The second on the list is none other than Cha Eun Woo, who is one of the rising stars of the K-drama world. The actor has a total of 49.9 million followers on Instagram and ranks second on the list of Korean actors who earn the most on the platform. With each post, he earns approximately 274,000 USD.

The actor first gained attention with My ID is Gangnam Beauty and went on to star in many popular series such as Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, True Beauty, Island, Wonderful, and more. Furthermore, he is also a K-pop idol from the group ASTRO, through which he initially gained popularity for his talent and good looks.

3. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho, the legendary K-drama actor, ranks third on the list. The actor has a total of 35 million followers on his Instagram account and earns approximately 211,000 USD per post. This proves that his influence goes way beyond the acting world and has also tapped into the social media game.

Lee Min Ho first gained widespread attention with his breakout role in Boys Over Flowers and went on to star in many popular series such as City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch, and more. His diverse roles, ranging from a charming high school student to a skilled bodyguard and a modern-day king, have solidified his status as a leading actor in the Korean entertainment industry. One of his upcoming K-dramas is season 2 of Pachinko, which will be released in August 2024.