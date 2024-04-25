HYBE accuses ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin of using company money for ‘shaman cleansing’ at office; Report

HYBE on Monday suddenly launched an audit investigating ADOR and its executives with a large focus on its CEO Min Hee Jin. HYBE later made a statement to a Korean media outlet that they found evidence of CEO Min Hee Jin planning to take over ADOR’s management. HYBE has now reportedly made shocking accusations against the ADOR CEO regarding her involvement with an unnamed shaman.

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin was allegedly found using company money for shaman cleaning

The HYBE and ADOR feud has recently amassed a lot of attention from the entire world. After announcing the plans to take legal action against CEO Min Hee Jin, HYBE has further made revelations about the latter.

As per newsen report, HYBE has claimed that CEO Min Hee Jin was being coached by a shaman for major company decisions including personnel and recruitment. HYBE has secured a transcript of CEO Min Hee Jin’s conversation with the shaman. And consequently found CEO Min Hee Jin in breach of trust.

HYBE has accused CEO Min Hee Jin of billing ADOR for shaman cleaning her personal studio. According to reports, the shaman established a company called M Partners in August 2021. The CEO of this company also runs M Consulting and evidence showed that CEO Min Hee Jin had made a payment to M Consulting using the company's money for utilizing shaman cleansing services.

Further, it has been confirmed that CEO Min Hee Jin has been found leaking personnel-related information to this shaman. An evaluation was done regarding employee recruitment and whoever got a favorable assessment from him, passed the screening.

HYBE requested confirmation of facts in an audit questionnaire sent to CEO Min Hee Jin, which she denied. An official of HYBE said that after evidence against CEO Min Hee Jin has been found she no longer seems fit to continue with management activities. However, she has not responded to any demands for her dismissal.

More about HYBE and ADOR feud

Apart from these revelations, HYBE has also found CEO Min Hee Jin discussing BTS at length with the shaman who advised her that it would be better if the boy band enlisted in the military.

HYBE’s statement was made not long before CEO Min Hee Jin’s press conference today at 3 PM KST where she made her accusations.

