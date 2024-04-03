Hyper Knife starring Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu and Yoon Chang Young commences filming; main cast confirmed

The much-awaited thriller drama Hyper Knife has commenced filming. The final cast includes Sol Kyung Gu, Park Eun Bin, Park Byung Eun, and Yoon Chan Young. The project is highly anticipated as the star cast comes together for this medical thriller. Additionally, it would be the first time that Park Eun Bin would appear in an antagonistic role.

On April 3, the production team of Hyper Knife confirmed the main cast of the drama. Sol Kyung Gu, Park Eun Bin, Park Byung Eun, and Yoon Chan Young will be taking on the lead roles. Park Eun Bin is known for her appearance in hit dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection and more. Sol Kyung Gu has acted in many films like Kill Biksoon, The Boys, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations and many more. Yoon Chang Young debuted as a young actor in 2013 with the drama When a Man's in Love. He is best known for the zombie horror drama All of Us Are Dead.

More about Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is a psychological thriller which tells the story of the confrontation and growth of two crazy geniuses. A doctor who is fascinated by human brains turns into a murderer to know more about the human mind. Due to an incident, she faces charges of attempted murder against her teacher.

The drama will consist of eight episodes and will be airing on an OTT platform. Park Eun Bin will play the role of the doctor and Sol Kyung Gu will be playing the role of her teacher. Yoon Chan Young will be appearing as the bodyguard of the doctor who saves him. The bodyguard is aware of the murders the doctor commits but believes in her as a doctor.

The project is being directed by Kim Jung Hyun who is also known for Crazy Love, My Fellow Citizens! and more. Kim Sun Hee wrote the script. She is known for Man Who Dies To Live, Night Watchman's Journal and more.

