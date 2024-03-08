All of Us Are Dead's Yoon Chan Young to join Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu for psychological thriller Hyper Knife

All of Us Are Dead actor Yoon Chan Young is expected to join the cast of the upcoming medical thriller Hyper Knife according to recent reports. Park Eun Bin is also currently expected to join the project along with Sol Kyung Gu. The drama will tell the story of a doctor who is fascinated by human brains and hence murders people.

Yoon Chan Young to join Hyper Knife with Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu

Recent reports suggest that All of Us Are Dead actor Yoon Chan Young is in talks to join the cast of Hyper Knife along with Park Eun Bin and Sol Kyung Gu. His agency commented, 'Yoon Chan Young is considering appearing on the drama positively'. He has been offered the role of the bodyguard of the doctor who saves him. The bodyguard is aware of the murders the doctor commits but believes in her as a doctor.

More about Hyper Knife

Hyper Knife is a psychological thriller which tells the story of the confrontation and growth of two crazy geniuses. A doctor who is fascinated by human brains turns into a murderer to know more about the human mind. Due to an incident, she faces charges of attempted murder against her teacher.

The drama will consist of eight episodes and will be airing on an OTT platform. Park Eun Bin has been offered the role of the doctor and Sol Kyung Gu is considering the role of her teacher.

Park Eun Bin is known for her appearance in hit dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection and more. Her latest drama was Castaway Diva.

Sol Kyung Gu has acted in many films like Kill Biksoon, The Boys, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations and many more. Hyper Knife would mark his third K-drama project. He has been in the industry since 1996.

Yoon Chang Young debuted as a young actor in 2013 with the drama When a Man's in Love. He is best known for the zombie horror drama All of Us Are Dead. He has also taken the main role in dramas like Delivery Man and Hope or Dope series.

