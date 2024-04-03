Byeon Woo Seok questions Kim Hye Yoon's intentions as she time travels from future to save him in Lovely Runner teaser

Lovely Runner, tvN's highly anticipated drama, has unveiled an interesting new teaser. Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, known for her work on True Beauty, Lovely Runner promises to deliver a unique time-slip romance experience.

As its main theme, the drama poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a loyal fan devastated by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byun Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey back in time, determined to alter fate and save her beloved idol.

New teaser of Lovely Runner

The teaser of Lovely Runner begins with Sun Jae's ambigious statement, "You don't remember, right?" as it juxtaposes the past and present experiences of Sun Jae and Im Sol, the latter of whom has traveled back in time to rescue him. As the younger Sun Jae encounters Im Sol from the future, he skeptically asks, "Are you really from the future?" Thus unfolds a series of humorous ups and downs in both their lives, as Im Sol, determined to save her bias, navigates the complexities of altering fate. Caught off guard by Im Sol's strange behavior, Sun Jae remarks, "This kid's condition is (bad)," unable to comprehend her eccentric actions. Eventually, he dismissively labels her as crazy when she asserts her mission to save him, saying he was the one who brought her soul back to the past.

In another teaser from the same video, we catch a glimpse of Lovely Runner. It starts with a sick Im Sol in a wheelchair, saying, "To me Sun Jae is a distant existence that cannot be reached like a star in the sky." The scene then shifts to Sun Jae performing amidst a crowd of fans. We see Im Sol's journey as a fan, as she reflects on how she could have been the perfect fan if she had supported Sun Jae from the beginning.

Suddenly, there is news of Sun Jae's hospitalization as reports cite depression and insomnia as the causes. The news hits Im Sol hard as she watches Sun Jae is seen being carried out. Im Sol recalls a poignant memory of Sun Jae giving her an umbrella on a snowy day, wishing she could have done something to save him. The teaser concludes as she rushes to go to Sun Jae in an emotional state.

More about Lovely Runner

Byun Woo Seok who stands tall at an impressive 189cm, perfectly embodies the role of Ryu Sun Jae. Sun Jae is not just a celebrated top-tier star admired for his flawless looks, talent, and charisma, but also a former promising swimmer in his youth.

Kim Hye Yoon effortlessly portrays the complex character of Im Sol, seamlessly transitioning from a dedicated 34-year-old fan in 2023 to a determined 19-year-old student set on changing her idol's tragic destiny in 2008. With Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon will be returning to the small screen after a highly-anticipated break of 3 years.

Lovely Runner is set to premiere on April 8 at 8:50 PM KST, following the conclusion of Wedding Impossible.

