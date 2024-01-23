I.O.I's mini reunion: Fans rejoice as Kim Sejeong, Chung Ha, SOMI and more celebrate Christmas together

I.O.I was a temporary South Korean girl group which was formed through the survival show Produce 101. The final lineup included Jeon Somi, Kim Sejeong, Choi Yoojung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So Hye, Zhou Jieqiong, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina, Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Yeonjung. They made their debut in May 2016 with EP Chrysalis.

I.O.I members Kim Sejong, Chung Ha, SOMI and more come together for Christmas

On January 22, SOMI's YouTube channel released a vlog titled 2023 MAMA BEHIND & Merry Mungchis-mas (feat. I.O.I). This video not only showed us what went on behind the scenes at the Mnet Asia Music Awards 2023, but it also captured the I.O.I members - SOMI, Chung Ha, Kim Sejeong, Lin Nayeong, Mina, Doyeon, Yoojung, and Yeonjung - coming together to celebrate Christmas. SOMI made food for everyone and the members shared the holiday with one another. Chung Ha also brought gifts for everyone.

Fans rejoiced as the former I.O.I members were seen together spending meaningful time. Many expressed happiness over seeing them all again in one room. Some fans even voiced their hopes of a full reunion and a comeback soon.

More about I.O.I

I.O.I debuted in May 4, 2016. The group was officially disbanded in January 2017 following which the members took on their solo careers. The group came into being through Mnet's reality show Produce 101. Their first album was Chrysalis with the title track Dream. Some of their hits include Pick Me, Whatta Man, Very Very Very and many more.

Nayoung and Kyulkyung went on to be a part of the girl group Pristin. Jeon Somi, Chung Ha and Kim Sejong established themselves as solo artists. Yeonjung debuted as a part of the group WSJN in 2016. Choi Yoojung and Doyeon joined the girl group Weki Meki. Kim Sohye, Jung Chaeyeon and Kim Mina debuted as actors and have starred in various hit dramas.

