BTS fans outraged as Jungkook's military diary allegedly leaked by senior, sparking privacy concerns

Fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, express outrage as rumors circulate about the alleged leak of BTS Jungkook's military diary. However, skepticism arises among some, with doubts about the authenticity of the leaked content. Jungkook and fellow BTS member Jimin commenced their military service on December 12 of the previous year, entering the 5th Infantry Division boot camp.

BTS’ Jungkook's senior, serving alongside him in the same unit, is rumored to have leaked Jungkook's military service diary by sharing it via his Instagram without Jungkook's approval.

Military diaries are intended exclusively for the Korean military, containing private details like schedules and lockers. Leaking such diaries is a violation that could lead to legal consequences for the individual responsible.

ARMYs express distress over the alleged news, concerned about the invasion of Jungkook's privacy since his enlistment on December 12, 2023. However, there are conflicting opinions within the fan community, with some believing the story is fabricated, leading to additional upset as they speculate about the possibility of misinformation created by other fans.

Many ARMYs express skepticism regarding the alleged leaked diary, noting its lack of handwritten authenticity and a tone inconsistent with Jungkook's usual style. Given previous instances of fake rumors surrounding Jungkook, fans hope for him to fulfill his military service without unwarranted disturbances.

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

BTS' maknae, Jungkook, celebrated a major achievement as he completed his military training, with his intense and commanding presence evident in the exclusive graduation picture shared by his brother on Instagram. Fans worldwide were captivated by Jungkook's transformation showcased during the graduation ceremony held on January 17.

Both Jimin and Jungkook successfully concluded their basic military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, officially commencing their military service on January 18. In addition to his military accomplishments, BTS' Jungkook achieved a notable milestone with the title track Standing Next To You from his solo album GOLDEN. Released in November of the previous year, the track has now surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform. This song, launched on November 3, 2023, also served as the third single from the album.

Moreover, the influence of Standing Next to You reached the esteemed American music magazine Billboard, making an impressive debut at number 5 on the Hot 100. The song maintained its presence on the chart for a consecutive 10 weeks. Additionally, it claimed the top spot on both the Global 200 and Global (Excluding U.S.) charts for an impressive 10 weeks. Furthermore, the track left its mark on the UK's Official Main Singles Chart Top 100 for a total of 10 weeks as well.

