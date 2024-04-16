ILLIT’s Magnetic climbs to no 6 on this week’s Billboard Global 200 and no 3 on Excl US' Top 10 charts

ILLIT, a newly formed girl group, released their debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME on March 25. The lead single from the album Magnetic quickly became a fan-favorite, thanks to its infectious chorus and groovy performance by the members. The group has already amassed a loyal fan base, evidenced by their notable appearances on prestigious music charts.

ILLIT soars high on Billboard Global 200, Excl. U.S.Top 10, and more

On April 16, Billboard released the Global 200 Top 10 charts for this week, where ILLIT’s Magnetic climbed to no. 6. Previously, last week the hit song debuted at no. 8 on the same chart. This week, simultaneously, Magnetic maintained its top 10 positions on Billboard’s Global Excluding U.S. chart. Earlier, the song peaked at no. 2 on this chart and now moved to no. 3.

On this day, the group also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart securing the no.91 rank, becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the chart. All eyes are on now Magnetic’s next position on these prestigious global charts.

Check out below ILLIT’s Magnetic's positions on Billboard's charts:

Know more about ILLIT, new girl group by HYBE

ILLIT is the newest girl group from HYBE’s subsidiary Belift Lab, which also formed ENHYPEN. The members participated in a music survival show called R U NEXT?, a collaborative program between HYBE and JTBC. At the end of the show, Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected to debut with ILLIT.

The group made their highly-anticipated debut on March 25, 2024, with their first mini-album SUPER REAL ME. The EP features a total of four tracks including the lead single Magnetic, Midnight Fiction, Lucky Girl Syndrome, and My World.

Though all the songs have received considerable praise, Magnetic piqued the fans’ interest. The groovy beats and addictive chorus, accompanied by a well-thought-out music video contributed the most to this emerging group’s massive popularity.

Moreover, shortly after their debut, the group also appeared on KBS’s popular show Music Bank, where they performed Magnetic, winning the hearts of fans. However, their live vocals during the encore stage received mixed response from netizens.

Now, anticipation runs high for their next endeavors and whether they will be able to continue their winning streak in the upcoming years.

