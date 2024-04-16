Stray Kids to make much-awaited comeback this summer with new album; Report

Stray Kids have risen to immense popularity since their debut in 2018, thanks to the group’s vocal prowess and ability to captivate the fans with powerful performances. Stray Kids’ fans have been eagerly awaiting their next comeback. A recent report delivers some hope into that anticipation.

Stray Kids to make June comeback with brand-new album

On April 16, a Korean media outlet reported that Stray Kids will make their comeback this summer with a brand-new album. The reports have already ignited excitement among the fans as they eagerly look forward to the group topping domestic and global charts once again.

Though an official comeback date hasn't been revealed yet, fans anticipate it might be in June, since there’s a handful of global music festivals in July and some have been moved to an early schedule.

Notably, this will mark their comeback in seven months since the release of their 8th EP ROCK-STAR, which was released on November 10, 2023. Stray Kids is known as one of the ace groups of 4th generation K-pop, therefore, their comeback is highly anticipated by the worldwide K-pop community.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Meanwhile, Stray Kids have been soaring high since their debut in 2018. Over the past few years, they have shot to global fame, winning many accolades in numerous prestigious music festivals. Moreover, their songs are known for earning notable positions in various domestic and international music charts.

Most recently, they were crowned Best Group in the 2024 ASEA Awards ceremony. Their studio album 5-STAR also bagged the Album of the Year award, reaffirming their position as the ‘4th generation top-tier.'

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids was formed in 2017 by JYP Entertainment and in 2018 the group finally made its debut with 9 members. In 2019, after Kim Woojin left the group, Stray Kids continued as an eight-piece boy band.

The positions include Bangchan as the leader, producer, dancer, and vocalist, Lee Know as the main dancer and vocalist, Changbin main rapper and producer, Hyunjin as the main dancer and rapper, Han as the main rapper, vocalist, and producer, Felix as a main dancer and rapper, Seungmin as main vocalist and I.N as a vocalist.

Now anticipations run high regarding a further confirmation from JYP Entertainment delivering insights into Stray Kids’ electrifying comeback buzz.

