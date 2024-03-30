INFINITE’s Sungjong parts ways with SPK Entertainment following legal battle; pens letter to fans

Lee Sungjong's contract with SPK Entertainment has formally been terminated following a civil lawsuit over contractual obligations. Sungjong, an INFINITE member, joined SPK in 2022.

INFINITE member Lee Sungjong's journey with SPK Entertainment has hit a legal impasse as his exclusive contract with the agency was officially terminated on March 30 KST. This comes amidst an ongoing civil lawsuit between the idol and SPK Entertainment, where forced mediation by the court facilitated the contract's dissolution.

The dispute stems from Lee Sungjong's dissatisfaction with the agency's attempts to fulfill contractual obligations. In December 2023, the idol initiated legal proceedings seeking termination, citing inadequate support from SPK Entertainment as outlined in the agreement. Additionally, he claimed non-payment of earnings accrued from both group and solo endeavors, raising concerns about financial discrepancies.

Lee Sungjong joined SPK Entertainment in August 2022, marking a new chapter in his career. The following year witnessed significant milestones for the artist, including the release of his debut solo single, The One, demonstrating his versatility and individual artistry. Subsequently, he rejoined his group, INFINITE, for the release of their 7th mini-album, 13egin, continuing to captivate fans with their music and performances.

INFINITE’s Sungjong writes to fans

Following the formal termination of his contract with SPK Entertainment, Lee Sungjong reached out to his fans through Instagram, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support during what he described as a challenging period. In his heartfelt message, the INFINITE member acknowledged the difficulties he faced in recent months but found solace in the encouragement and prayers from his devoted fanbase.

Despite the hurdles ahead, Sungjong vowed to persevere, promising to strive harder to present diverse and captivating performances in the future. As he looks towards the road ahead, Sungjong wished his fans a peaceful weekend, closing his message with a heartfelt thank you. Fans continue to rally behind Sungjong, eagerly anticipating his next chapter in the entertainment industry.

