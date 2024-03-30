INFINITE’s Sungjong parts ways with SPK Entertainment following legal battle; pens letter to fans

INFINITE member Lee Sungjong's contract with SPK Entertainment was terminated via court mediation amidst an ongoing legal battle. Find out more details below!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Mar 30, 2024  |  04:56 PM IST |  4.4K
INFINITE's Lee Sungjong's; Image Courtesy: SPK Entertainment
INFINITE's Lee Sungjong's; Image Courtesy: SPK Entertainment
Key Highlight
  • INFINITE's Lee Sungjong terminates contract with SPK Entertainment
  • INFINITE's Sungjong shares updates with fans

Lee Sungjong's contract with SPK Entertainment has formally been terminated following a civil lawsuit over contractual obligations. Sungjong, an INFINITE member, joined SPK in 2022.

INFINITE’s Sungjong’s contract with SPK Entertainment gets terminated 

INFINITE member Lee Sungjong's journey with SPK Entertainment has hit a legal impasse as his exclusive contract with the agency was officially terminated on March 30 KST. This comes amidst an ongoing civil lawsuit between the idol and SPK Entertainment, where forced mediation by the court facilitated the contract's dissolution.

The dispute stems from Lee Sungjong's dissatisfaction with the agency's attempts to fulfill contractual obligations. In December 2023, the idol initiated legal proceedings seeking termination, citing inadequate support from SPK Entertainment as outlined in the agreement. Additionally, he claimed non-payment of earnings accrued from both group and solo endeavors, raising concerns about financial discrepancies.

Lee Sungjong joined SPK Entertainment in August 2022, marking a new chapter in his career. The following year witnessed significant milestones for the artist, including the release of his debut solo single, The One, demonstrating his versatility and individual artistry. Subsequently, he rejoined his group, INFINITE, for the release of their 7th mini-album, 13egin, continuing to captivate fans with their music and performances.

Related Stories

Here are 5 takeaways from Han So Hee’s letter you need to know about
korean
Here are 5 takeaways from Han So Hee’s letter you need to know about
Ahn Bo Hyun’s ‘date’ with Kim Woo Bin has fans swooning over them
korean
Ahn Bo Hyun’s ‘date’ with Kim Woo Bin has fans swooning over them

INFINITE’s Sungjong writes to fans

Following the formal termination of his contract with SPK Entertainment, Lee Sungjong reached out to his fans through Instagram, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support during what he described as a challenging period. In his heartfelt message, the INFINITE member acknowledged the difficulties he faced in recent months but found solace in the encouragement and prayers from his devoted fanbase.

Advertisement


Despite the hurdles ahead, Sungjong vowed to persevere, promising to strive harder to present diverse and captivating performances in the future. As he looks towards the road ahead, Sungjong wished his fans a peaceful weekend, closing his message with a heartfelt thank you. Fans continue to rally behind Sungjong, eagerly anticipating his next chapter in the entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage to longtime girlfriend ex-Tahiti's Ari with handwritten letter to fans

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is Journalism & Mass-Communication graduate with a specialization in digital journalism. She comes with nearly a

...

Credits: SPK Entertainment
Advertisement

Latest Articles