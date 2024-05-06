13 Reasons Why Alum Tommy Dorfman Reveals She Got Married To Partner Elise in 2023; See Here

Tommy Dorfman surprised fans when she revealed her secret wedding to longtime girlfriend Elise. After meeting on Hinge in 2021, the couple eloped in a low-key ceremony perched above the Malibu shoreline by the end of 2023. In a revelation to Vogue and an Instagram post, Dorfman shared the story of their spontaneous decision and journey to love. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Tommy Dorfman has officially tied the knot!

At the end of 2023, the Love, Victor actress revealed on Instagram and in Vogue that she secretly eloped with her girlfriend of nearly three years, Elise.

"I married my best friend and told no one except @hunterabrams, who came and photographed us last year. The dresses we bought were from @doverstreetmarketnewyork, where I worked before acting, and they were perfect. Also thank you @liamnhess and @guiducci ♡" the post read.

Dorfman revealed to Vogue that her wife Elise, who does not follow her on Instagram, is a private person whom she met on the dating website Hinge in 2021. It didn't take long for them to get engaged after they began dating, she said.

"We got engaged two months after dating," she wrote. Dorfman joked they waited a whole year before moving in together, avoiding the "U-Haul" stereotype, although adopting a Great Dane puppy at six months might have been a tad impulsive. They talked about how falling in love can blur your sense of responsibility, describing it as a mix of naivete, delusion, and fate.

Dorfman and her longtime girlfriend's low-key wedding

Dorfman also shared that Elise didn't want a big wedding. Both "Folklore-coded" dresses were in fact bought at Dover Street Market off the rack.

"She fell in love with a Cecile Bahnsen set, and I with a Simone Rocha number. Both were off the rack and did not require tailoring" she said.

The I Wish You All the Best actress then revealed how she eloped with Elise in the fall of 2023. Dorfman writes that she and her future wife were "sitting above the shoreline in Malibu, joking about same-day marriages" when the joking turned serious. Their search for same-day wedding services and confidential marriage records led them to California where they were married before heading to a concert later that evening.

During an episode of Rachel Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast in August 2022, Dorfman announced she was engaged to "the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with.” As part of the conversation, the 13 Reasons Why alum refused to reveal the identity of her partner saying she's "just a gay girl."

Prior to discussing her best qualities, Dorfman revealed that her fiancée is an Aries. The pressure of being a trans woman in the dating world led Dorfman to fall in love with someone who doesn't fetishize her, Tommy confessed.

