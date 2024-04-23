Kim Myung Soo is elegant member of noble family but with modern MZ charm in new stills of Dare to Love Me

Dare to Love Me, the upcoming KBS drama, just dropped some fresh stills featuring lead star Kim Myung Soo on the internet. Adapted from a webtoon, it tells the romantic tale of Shin Yoon Bok (played by Kim Myung Soo), a modern scholar hailing from Seongsan village who holds strong beliefs in Confucian values.

He finds himself entangled in a love story with his art teacher, Kim Hong Do (played by Lee Yoo Young), known for her bold, reckless, and straightforward personality.

New stills of Kim Myung Soo in Dare to Love Me

In the upcoming drama Dare to Love Me, Kim Myung Soo takes on the role of Shin Yoon Bok, a descendant of a prestigious noble family spanning 28 generations. With his captivating looks, dignified presence, and mastery of both scholarly and martial pursuits, Shin Yoon Bok epitomizes the Confucian ideals of kindness, integrity, manners, and insight.

Beyond his classical Joseon scholar aura, Shin Yoon Bok seamlessly blends into the modern era, embracing the nuances of MZ (Millennial and Generation Z) culture with ease and reflecting the lifestyle of a contemporary 21st-century individual. In the latest stills, we see Kim Myung Soo sporting a modern look, effortlessly embracing the fashion of the current generation with style. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Dare to Love Me

Alongside Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE’s L), the cast includes Lee Yoo Young, Park Eun Suk, and more. Lee Yoo Young takes on the role of Kim Hong Do, an aspiring designer navigating the cutthroat world of fashion without any influential connections or privilege, often facing disrespect. However, her determination to pursue her dream remains unwavering.

Bae Jong Ok portrays Jang Camille, the strong CEO of a luxury fashion brand, exuding authority and dominance in the industry. Sunwoo Jae Duk will appear as Shin Yoon Bok's grandfather and the respected head of Seongsan Village, Shin Soo Geun. Lastly, Park Eun Suk embodies Lee Joon Ho, the owner of Seongsankwan, a prestigious traditional Korean restaurant, whose mysterious desires will inject tension into the storyline.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Dare to Love Me FIRST LOOK: Kim Myung Soo is wise and handsome in upcoming romance drama; confirms premiere on May 13