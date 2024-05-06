Lee Da Hae and Se7en celebrate 1st wedding anniversary with sweet family PICS alongside dog

Actress Lee Da Hae and Se7en celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 6. The actress shared beautiful pictures and videos from the event which was attended by close family members and also their family dog.

Lee Da Hae and Se7en started dating in 2015 and have been together since. The actress is known for her roles in Nice Witch and Hotel King. Se7en is a K-pop singer who made his debut in 2003.

Lee Da Hae and Se7en share beautiful PICS to mark first wedding anniversary

On May 6, actress Lee Da Hae and K-pop star Se7en celebrated their first wedding anniversary along with their family. The actress took to Instagram and shared beautiful images with her husband and family.

The small event was not only to mark a year of their marriage but also to celebrate Lee Da Hae's birthday which was on April 19. They also posted a reel with the whole family and their pet dog. See the posts below.

More about Lee Da Hae and Se7en

Lee Da Hae is a South Korean actress who made her debut in 2002 with the drama Ring Ring. In 2007, she appeared on the big screen for the first time as she took on the main role in the 2007 film IRIS 2: The Movie. She is known for hits like My Girl, East of Eden, The Slave Hunters, Hotel King and Nice Witch.

Se7en is a K-pop singer who debuted in 2003 with the album Just Listen and included the hit single Come Back to Me. He made his acting debut in 2007 with his role in the Hollywood series Prince Hours.

In 2016, it was reported that Se7en and Lee Da Hae had been dating for a year. In March 2023 they announced their engagement and on May 6, 2023, the couple got married.

