Lisa of BLACKPINK, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik and More Spotted at Miami Grand Prix 2024

Miami was the place to be this past weekend as the city hosted the highly-anticipated 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix. While the on-track action delivered heart-pounding thrills, the glamorous affair attracted a constellation of A-list celebrities from across the entertainment and sports worlds.

A-list Like Lisa, Kendall And More Celebs Steals the Show

All eyes were on K-pop superstar Lisa of BLACKPINK, who not only posed for photos with reigning world champion Max Verstappen but also had the honor of waving the checkered flag at the finish line.

No stranger to the world's biggest events, model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner showcased her impeccable sense of style, donning eye-catching ensembles throughout the weekend. She even snapped a photo with Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher.

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was among the many celebrities soaking up the Grand Prix atmosphere. In addition to visiting team garages and snapping photos with drivers, Sheeran had the thrill of being driven at blistering speed in a supercar by British racer George Russell. "I obviously loved it, look at my face," Sheeran exclaimed on Instagram, sharing his exhilarated expression.

Camila Cabello, Zayn Malik Make Appearances

Trump, Sports Stars Add More Starpower

The star-studded affair extended beyond Hollywood and the music industry, with former US President Donald Trump, actress Keke Palmer, NFL star Patrick Mahomes, and rapper Ludacris all spotted taking in the racing spectacle.

Landon Norris Claims Maiden F1 Victory in Miami Thriller

Amidst the celebrity buzz, the on-track action delivered a headlining performance of its own, as Britain's Lando Norris captured his first career Formula 1 win in dramatic fashion.

The 24-year-old McLaren driver seized an opportunity presented by a well-timed safety car, emerging in the lead and holding off a fierce charge from the relentless Max Verstappen over the final 24 laps.

Norris displayed remarkable poise and precision, matching a series of fastest laps to keep the defending champion at bay. When he finally took the checkered flag, a raucous crowd roared its approval, acknowledging Norris' long-awaited breakthrough moment.

"I love you all, thank you so much. We did it!" an exuberant Norris exclaimed over his team radio, later revealing the victory was dedicated to his late grandmother.

Norris relished the monumental victory, as Verstappen further solidified his position at the top of the championship standings with a 35-point lead. Ferrari's Leclerc and Sainz secured third and fourth place respectively. Pérez claimed fifth place for Red Bull, while Hamilton and his teammate Russell finished sixth and eighth for Mercedes. Tsunoda secured seventh place for RB, with Alonso taking ninth place for Aston Martin and Ocon rounding off the top ten for Alpine.

