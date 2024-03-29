Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage to longtime girlfriend ex-Tahiti's Ari with handwritten letter to fans

Super Junior's Ryeowook has shared heartfelt news with fans through a handwritten letter on Instagram. In the letter, he expresses gratitude to ELF, his devoted fanbase, and announces his upcoming wedding in late May. This follows his confirmed relationship with former Tahiti member Ari in 2020.

Super Junior’s Ryeowook to marry ex-Tahiti's Ari in May

Super Junior's Ryeowook has announced his upcoming wedding with a heartfelt letter to his devoted fans, known as ELF, shared via Instagram on March 29. In the letter, Ryeowook expressed his gratitude towards ELF for their unwavering support throughout his career, spanning nearly two decades since his debut in 2005.

The 38-year-old singer reminisced about his early days with ELF, acknowledging their steadfast presence by his side through both joyous and challenging moments. Ryeowook revealed that after much contemplation and discussion with both his fellow Super Junior members and agency staff, he has decided to tie the knot with his partner in late May, marking a significant milestone in his personal life.

The announcement comes after Ryeowook publicly confirmed his relationship with former Tahiti member Ari in 2020, garnering attention and well-wishes from fans worldwide. Despite acknowledging that the news may come as a surprise to some, Ryeowook reassured ELF of his continued dedication to his craft as both a member of Super Junior and as a solo artist, promising to work diligently to bring joy and inspiration through his music.

Throughout his letter, Ryeowook conveyed a sense of deep gratitude towards ELF for their enduring support, urging them to take care of themselves amidst the lingering cold weather. He concluded his message with words of affection and appreciation, emphasizing the bond he shares with his fans and expressing his love for them.

All you need to know about Super Junior’s Ryeowook and ex-Tahiti's Ari

Kim Ryeo Wook, popularly known as Ryeowook, is a celebrated South Korean singer, songwriter, and musical actor, renowned for his contributions as a member of the iconic boy group, Super Junior. Born on June 21, 1987, in Daegu, South Korea, Ryeowook's talent and charm have garnered him immense popularity both domestically and internationally.

Aside from his endeavors with Super Junior and its subgroups, Ryeowook embarked on a solo career in 2016 with his EP The Little Prince, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess.

Meanwhile, Ari, formerly of the girl group Tahiti, has also made her mark in the entertainment industry. Ari has shown her talent not only as a singer but also as an actress, with notable roles in various productions.

The couple made headlines when their relationship was confirmed by Label SJ on September 29, 2020, marking a new chapter in their personal lives amidst their thriving careers in the entertainment industry.

