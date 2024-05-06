'Gotta Respect The Kid's Tenacity': Dwayne Johnson Shares Sweet Video Playing Rock, Paper, Scissors With Young Fan

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson had fun and praised a fan who challenged him during a game at a store. The former WWE wrestler initially won twice. However, in the rematch, the young kid emerged victorious, as depicted in the social media post.

Johnson won his fans' hearts by sharing the engaging post on social media, depicting the playful game with a charming fan. This act highlights his genuine kindness as one of the most iconic celebrities of our time.

Dwayne Johnson shares an adorable post on social media

Recently, Dwayne Johnson visited a Target store. There, he shared a charming Instagram post on May 4, Saturday, showing a game of rock, paper, scissors.

In the towel aisle of the store, the playful rivalry began when the kid challenged Johnson to a match.

According to People magazine, after Johnson won one round by — fittingly — playing "rock," his opponent gracefully accepted the loss. The star then offered a rematch, saying, "Aw, come on, you know I’m always going for the rock. Want to go again?" The young fan agreed, and the game continued.

The duo then drew four times consecutively before Johnson again won using "rock." However, the rivalry continued until the kid won the rematch.

Young Fan Wins the Rematch Against Dwayne Johnson

The face-off continued in the store, starting with two draws. Ultimately, the young fan triumphed, beating Johnson with "scissors."

After his victory, the kid raised his hands in the air, and the video concluded with a GTA Vice City-inspired freeze frame. The text displayed: "Mission passed! Respect +"

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, praised his young fan's tenacity. He captioned his post: "Gotta respect this kid’s tenacity — he ain’t taking an L in public from The Final Boss," the actor wrote. He added, "You know I wasn’t leaving this store without making sure this kid got his ‘I beat The Rock at Rock, Paper, Scissors’ story."

"Good job, kid," the "Walking Tall" actor further added. "Payback is coming!" This statement hinted at a potential future rematch.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood icon recently delivered a gratitude speech at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024, honoring his beloved grandmother Lia Malvia.

