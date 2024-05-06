‘Chemistry Is This Strange Thing’: Emily Blunt Reveals How She Did Not Like Kissing Certain Co-Stars Onscreen

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, popular actress Emily Blunt opened up about the challenges of building chemistry with fellow co-stars, especially while engaging in intimate scenes.

By Sweta Choudhury
Published on May 06, 2024  |  12:21 PM IST |  3.5K
Emily Blunt- Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Emily Blunt talked about the challenges of building chemistry with her fellow co-stars
  • Emily Blunt said she loves sharing screen space with her co-star Ryan Gosling

She shared her thoughts about how she approaches building rapport and creating a sense of connection with her co-stars for each of her movies.

Blunt further revealed to the host of the show, Howard Stern, that, in several circumstances, she had chemistry with people she didn’t like. “I have had chemistry with people who... I have not had a good time working with them,” she said, still refusing to reveal any names. 

Emily Blunt revealed the tactics she uses to build a rapport with a co-star

Emily Blunt says that chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell.

It’s like they're or it’s not.” She also discussed her strategies for fostering chemistry with a co-star when the connection is lacking, such as finding something she admires about them to enhance their on-screen dynamics.

She also further points out finding something you love about that person or something you love about them as a character and then kind of leaning into that. 

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt - Getty Images

Emily Blunt shared that it's hard for her to sometimes create a bond as well 

Blunt revealed that despite her attempts to spark chemistry between her and her romantic counterpart's characters, some moments on set have been downright gross.

"Have you wanted to throw up?" Stern asked Blunt about kissing a fellow actor on set, to which she replied: "Absolutely. Absolutely."

"I wouldn't say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it," she added.

Meanwhile, Blunt appeared on Stern's show to promote her new action-comedy, The Fall Guy, in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling, Blunt took a moment to confirm that he is absolutely an actor she enjoyed working with and that she loves his wife Eva and his children. 

 

 

