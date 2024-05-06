Video Of Lil Wayne Talking About Drake's Alleged Involvement With His Gf Resurfaces After Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

It is not a game anymore. As the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has escalated and turned into a huge wildfire, an old video of Lil Wayne has gripped the internet.

The video which is a hot topic in the music industry and its followers, talks about a heavy betrayal, also involving Aub. Read on to know the details of what exactly is the new talk of the town.

Lil Wayne’s Video

Following the release of Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us, a lot was revealed about Drake. While addressing some controversial situations, K-Dot aimed at Drizzy brutally.

Soon after Not Like Us was released the internet went ablaze with a video of Lil Wayne talking about Drake, while also revealing a big secret. The information in the video had previously surfaced as well in the years 2015, 2016, and recently 2022.

During his interview with HipHollywood, Lil Wayne spoke about the details of an incident where Drizzy had a sexual encounter with his Lil boo.

In the interview that was followed by the release of the Love Me artist's memoir, Gone Til November, Tunechi stated, "Oh! I wasn't worried about that, that's just how life goes when you locked up."

He further added, “Now I remember, though, yeah he wapped…I know who he wapped though,” then expressing that when someone is in jail, “even yo’ side side side side is your main.”

Kendrick Lamar releases a diss

It was a huge backfire towards Drake, as Kendrick Lamar showed no signs of slowing down. Right within 36 hours, K-Dot released three tracks back to back.

After Euphoria, which was released on Tuesday, April 30, Lamar came hitting the One Dance artist with some hard tracks.

The 6:16 In LA song was released in the same week on Friday morning (May 3), followed by Meet The Grahams that same night, and finally the most trashing track Not Like Us, which was released on Saturday night (May 4).

While the latest track talks about a lot of controversies Aub is involved in, it even pulls the topic of Lil Wayne and Drake from the not-so-deeply buried history.

One can hear the lyrics, “F**k a caption, want action, no accident, and I’m hands-on. He f**k around, get polished. F**ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s connivin’. Then get his face tatted like a b***h apologizing.”

As per TMZ, who obtained access to Wayne’s memoir before its release and before the interview in 2016, it detailed the Drake-Wayne girlfriend situation within an excerpt.

According to the memoir, Drake slept with the woman the day before Wayne met her and not while she was dating Wayne or when the Lollipop artist was in jail.

