'NO CUP FOR YOU!!' - Fans Troll Maple Leafs After Game 7 Overtime Loss To Bruins

With the Boston Bruins' season on the line and their best scorer in a scoring slump, coach Jim Montgomery didn't hesitate to openly encourage David Pastrnak to do more in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

David Pastrnak was the hero for the Boston Bruins

It helped him bring out some of his finest hockey at the right time. Pastrnak scored on a pass from Hampus Lindholm 1:54 into overtime as the Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday night to win their first-round series and progress to the NHL playoffs.

Jeremy Swayman ended with 30 saves, and Lindholm scored the tying goal in regulation to help the Bruins escape dropping their second straight first-round series after leading 3-1. They have now defeated the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs three times in the previous seven seasons.

There is a good likelihood that we just saw the last game the "Core Four" will ever play together. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander have formed a star-studded quintet since 2018-19, but they have not had much postseason success in that time.

That core has led the Maple Leafs to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, but it has only advanced past the first round once. Last year, Toronto defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games before winning only one second-round game against the Florida Panthers.

Fans troll Toronto Maple Leafs after their Game 7 loss against the Boston Bruins

Fans were trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs pretty hard after their Overtime loss against the Boston Bruins. One fan put an image captioning “Toronto Maple Leafs” saying “No Cup For You”.

Another fan trolled the Maple Leafs team by posting a video of Sting during his debut with NWO. The fan wrote, “The Maple Leafs are different this year!”

Then another fan angrily posted a picture, where it is written, “how to score goals?” asking Maple Leafs to learn to score goals.

Another fan was so angry at the Toronto Maple Leafs that he wrote, “This is hardcore losing. These players have no shame. They lose to the same team over and over again. Maybe Toronto will be better off without a hockey team.”

Boston will face the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Bruins in seven games in the first round last year, spoiling a season in which they established NHL records for victories and points. Game 1 is scheduled for Monday night in Florida. The Panthers have rested since Tuesday, when they defeated Tampa Bay in five games.

