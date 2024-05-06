Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante co-star Madhoo says she wouldn’t mind playing his on-screen mom: 'I’d take it as challenge'

Madhoo made her Hindi cinema debut with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante, opposite Ajay Devgn, and became an overnight sensation. It was last year that Madhoo addressed ageism in the Indian film industry and confessed that it was a fact that she debuted alongside Ajay and would not consider playing his onscreen mother. However, the Pehchaan actress has now taken a U-turn.

What had Madhoo said in the past about playing Ajay Devgn’s onscreen mom?

Back in 2023, the 55-year-old was speaking at Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, where she quoted, “I have no interest in portraying the character of Ajay Devgn’s mother. And this is a probable scenario! We were both launched in the industry simultaneously and are of similar age.”

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Madhoo clarified herself and said that her previous statement was taken out of context. She said, “I said if, hypothetically. I am correcting myself now because I have evolved as an actor. In the 2-3 years, I have realized I have played many different roles and I am enjoying the liberty and freedom of being an actor today.”

Madhoo said that back in the 90s, artists were put in a box where they just romanced, sang, and danced. It is the OTT revolution, and great opportunities are opening up for every actor. She continued, “So, today I am thinking, as an actor, if I do get a role where they say you have to look older than Ajay and play his mother's role, I would take it as a challenge as an actor." She said that if she gets a role to play the mother of any yesteryear lead actor, she would look at it as a challenge and won't refer to it as any sexist controversy.

On the work front, Madhoo will be next seen in the psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam alongside Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz. This will hit theatres on May 17, 2024.

