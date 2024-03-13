Happy Kim Myung Soo Day: From Angel's Last Mission: Love to Royal Secret Agent; exploring actor’s iconic roles

Celebrated actor and K-pop icon Kim Myung Soo celebrates his 32nd birthday today. Born on March 13, 1992, he is also recognized by his professional moniker, L. Myung Soo initially rose to prominence as a vocalist in the boy band INFINITE upon their debut in 2010, later joining the sub-group INFINITE F in 2014.

In 2011, he ventured into acting, making his debut in the Japanese drama Jiu Keishicho Tokushuhan Sousagakari, which aired on TV Asahi in July of that year. Whether portraying a mischievous lovesick youth or captivating audiences as the younger version of the lead character, Kim Myung Soo consistently leaves a lasting impression with his performances.On the occasion of his birthday let’s take a look at actor’s most iconic roles.

Angel's Last Mission: Love

If you're a fan of heart-wrenching, doomed romance, then Angel's Last Mission: Love is the perfect drama for you. It fearlessly plunges into the depths of sadness, leaving your heart shattered into countless fragments. Yet, it's precisely this emotional intensity that makes it such a compelling watch.

Angel Kim Dan (L) descends to Earth with a clear mission: to assist humans without interfering in their lives. However, everything changes when he encounters Lee Yeon Seo (Shin Hye Sun), a fiercely independent and intellectually strong blind woman. Their initial meeting, where she becomes the first human to hear him speak, leaves him both intrigued and challenged by her resilience.

Despite his best efforts to maintain distance, their paths intertwine further when he saves her from a near-fatal accident. Tasked with a new mission—to make her fall in love—Dan finds himself facing unexpected complexities. Yeon Seo's guarded personality and strong-willed nature poses a challenge in Dan's mission to make her fall in love.

Hardened by the tragic loss of her family and her shattered ballet career, Lee Yeon Seo is portrayed as stubborn, closed-off, and exceptionally strict, leading to numerous clashes with Dan. Despite their frequent arguments, their lonely hearts ultimately find solace in each other's company. However, their sweet romance faces painful challenges, being forbidden by the divine.

This drama promises to become a cherished favorite, thanks to the exceptional performances by Shin Hye Sun, Kim Myung Soo (L), and the entire cast. Viewers will undoubtedly be swept away by their love story, fervently hoping for a happy ending until the very last moment.

Meow the Secret Boy

A young graphic designer, Sol Ah (played by Shin Ye Eun), dreams of making web-based comics and has a complex relationship with cats.

Sol Ah's world flips when she adopts a seemingly ordinary cat, only to discover it can transform into a human named Hong Jo (played by Kim Myung Soo). Hong Jo becomes deeply attached to Sol Ah and goes to great lengths to conceal his true identity. He demonstrates unwavering dedication to staying by her side, no matter what it takes.

In the series, Kim Myung Soo, also known as INFINITE's L, portrays Hong Jo, a gentle, quiet, and observant young man who is unaware of the human world. That's because he's actually a cat who transforms into a boy due to his destined love for a woman. At home, his main occupation is waiting for her or silently observing her activities. However, he diligently protects her and ensures her happiness and smile. He possesses the same purity and cuteness as a cat, embodying a pure-hearted charm.

Royal Secret Agent

Taking place during the Joseon dynasty, Royal Secret Agent is a captivating mystery drama starring Kim Myung Soo as Sung Yi Kyum, a covert royal inspector on a mission to listen to the voices of the people, expose corruption, and administer justice in various provinces. Lee Yi Kyung portrays Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum's loyal servant and indispensable ally, while Kwon Nara embodies Hong Da In, a damo (female official) who adopts the guise of a gisaeng (entertainer skilled in music and arts) to operate undercover.

The series breaks away from the typical clichés of Korean dramas, offering a refreshing absence of exaggerated romance and convoluted conspiracies. Instead, it focuses on delivering a captivating narrative. Notably, the visual elements are executed exceptionally well, enhancing the viewing experience. Kim Myung Soo, transitioning from an idol to an actor, delivers a standout performance in the show as well.

Miss Hammurabi

Miss Hammurabi is a courtroom drama featuring three distinct judges: Park Cha Oh Reum, the passionate and idealistic rookie judge portrayed by Go Ara; Im Ba Reun, the principled judge who adheres strictly to rules, played by INFINITE's L (Kim Myung Soo); and Han Sae Sang, the seasoned and pragmatic head judge portrayed by Sung Dong Il.

Based on a novel by real-life judge Moon Yoo Suk, who also penned the screenplay, the drama veers away from melodramatic and exaggerated cases, instead opting for realistic, everyday stories that resonate with viewers. Im Ba Reun is depicted as an elite judge, possessing both striking good looks and a keen intellect. Despite his talents, he shows little interest in advancing his career and prefers solitude. Though he maintains a cynical outlook, he remains committed to seeking justice. Surprisingly, he also exudes a charming personality. Throughout the series, he frequently clashes with Park Cha Oh Reum, but their interactions lead to mutual growth as they learn from each other's perspectives.

Numbers

Numbers is a gripping revenge drama unfolding within the confines of a prominent accounting firm. INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo makes his highly anticipated return to acting after military service, portraying Jang Ho Woo, a trailblazing accountant who breaks barriers as the first employee without a college degree at the esteemed Taeil Accounting Firm. Choi Jin Hyuk takes on the role of Han Seung Jo, a skilled accountant hailing from a privileged background.

Ho Woo possesses exceptional memory and improvisational skills, vital attributes for an accountant. Despite once aspiring to be a police officer, he retains a strong sense of justice. The drama tracks Jang Ho Woo's quest for justice and revenge as he confronts various obstacles within the elite firm.

