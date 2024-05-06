WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor receives a big handmade portrait of Raha from a fan at an event; do not miss his reaction

It's no secret that Ranbir Kapoor has a massive fan base. But ever since his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was born, it feels like she's been stealing a slice of his limelight and he loves it.

Recently the Ramayana star met his fans personally at an event. Although days have passed since that event, a video of a fan gifting Ranbir a portrait of his darling daughter Raha has recently surfaced and is going viral.

Ranbir Kapoor receives a gift from his fan

In the video, which is going viral from the event, we can see a female fan coming to Ranbir Kapoor. She can be seen handing him a big portrait of his daughter Raha Kapoor. Indeed, a lot of hard work must have gone behind preparing it.

The video is shared by the artist and the fan herself on her Instagram handle with the name devi.arts. The actor had a smile on his face receiving this special gift and made sure that his fan was obliged with a picture and also let her hug him.

Check out the video:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Raha visit Varun Dhawan's house

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their little one, Raha, graced the residence of parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The trio twinned in white-hued outfits, with Raha stealing the spotlight with her undeniable cuteness. Sporting two adorable piggy tails adorned with white clips, she looked cute as a button.

Ranbir was seen holding Raha on his lap in the car, setting the perfect example of a doting father.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is immersed in his highly anticipated project Ramayana, where he portrays the role of Lord Rama. Additionally starring Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with an expected Diwali 2025 release.

Moreover, he's set for Love and War, a major movie co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. There's also a sequel to Animal in the pipeline, titled Animal Park.

