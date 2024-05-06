Ankita is a popular actress in the television industry, recognized for her stint in Pavitra Rishta and currently basking in the glory of her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Earlier, Ankita Lokhande had proclaimed her immense love and affection for the actress Madhuri Dixit and will be seen paying a tribute to her in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 4, along with Bharti Singh. These divas were seen carrying the iconic looks from Madhuri's superhit movies, which are hard to miss.

Ankita Lokhande’s look

Ankita Lokhande shows her fangirl side for Madhuri Dixit by rocking her iconic look on the set of Dance Deewane 4. She was spotted in a Marathi avatar inspired by Dixit's famous song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant perfectly managed to recreate Madhuri's character, as she is seen donning a yellow blouse with a diamond-cut neckline and puffed sleeves. The blouse is printed with golden dots, while the sleeves have golden and green borders. She paired it with a mehndi green color dhoti with red and golden borders, draped perfectly in a Marathi style.

The Pavitra Rishta actress added a golden touch to her look, wearing a koka (a nath worn by Marathi women), followed by a choker necklace with a long dropped-down Rani Haar. She also wore a heavy golden waist belt. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The actress rocked a bold dark red lipstick with a natural makeup look, while she opted for curled hair left flowing. Lokhande was spotted heading towards the sets with a bandage on her arm from her recent injury.

Bharti Singh’s look

Bharti Singh turned heads in a vibrant yellow saree, channeling Madhuri Dixit's iconic style from the hit song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in the film Beta, where she was paired with Anil Kapoor.

The comedian's curves are beautifully highlighted by the way she elegantly draped the chiffon saree. She kept her makeup simple and let her hair flow freely.

The anchor was seen cheerfully getting into a fun banter with the paparazzi as she posed with Suniel Shetty. The video comes as a surprise to the netizens, as Bharti returns to work right after her discharge from the hospital.

In her vlog, she revealed that she would be heading towards the hospital for her surgery after the conclusion of the shoot. This dedication of Singh towards her work is truly commendable.

More about Dance Deewane 4

The outfits worn by the divas reveal the theme of the next episode of Dance Deewane 4, which will honor Madhuri Dixit on her birthday on May 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shruti Sharma expresses admiration for 'Saima' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi; extends gratitude