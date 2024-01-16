INFINITE's Sungjong asks to end contract with SPK Ent. citing lack of support and payment; plans legal action

INFINITE's Sungjong has expressed his desire to terminate his contract with SPK Entertainment, as reported by The Fact on January 16. The decision follows multiple requests from the idol for the label to account for his activities after experiencing missed payments.

INFINITE's Sungjong asks to terminate exclusive contract due to issues

In a recent update, INFINITE's Sungjong has officially communicated to his agency, SPK Entertainment, his intent to terminate his exclusive contract. Reports indicate that this decision is rooted in concerns regarding the non-payment of an exclusive deposit, settlement fees, and a deteriorating trust relationship. Representatives for Sungjong have revealed their plans to issue a comprehensive statement regarding his position in the near future.

Sungjong's lawyer, quoted in the report, expressed disappointment with the label for the lack of support in the idol's promotions and the issue of missed payments. The lawyer mentioned that legal steps are being considered to secure the payments owed to Sungjong.

The decision to terminate the contract unfolded in late December 2023. Sungjong has subsequently provided a more comprehensive statement for this significant step, pointing to a crucial lack of support from SPK Entertainment since August 2022, immediately following the initial signing of the contract.

Additionally, Sungjong revealed that SPK Entertainment had not provided any financial settlement data and had failed to fulfill payment obligations for various activities related to INFINITE.

In early December 2023, Sungjong initiated corrective action for the contract violation by sending a certificate of contents through legal representation. Despite this effort, he asserted that the agency evaded addressing the issue, ultimately prompting his decision to terminate the exclusive contract.As a result, he announced intentions to initiate formal legal action against the agency, with the assistance of a law firm in the near future.

INFINITE's Sungjong’s statement

In his statement, Sungjong expressed apologies for causing concern among the fans who support and love him. He explained that he signed an exclusive contract with SPK Entertainment in August 2022, believing in the agency's commitment to providing full support for his activities. However, contrary to the initial promise, Sungjong did not receive the necessary support for broadcast appearances, fan meetings, or album releases, nor did he receive the promised deposit. Despite ongoing efforts to address the refund issue for a canceled fan meeting, Sungjong wasn't given any proper answer.

Despite the lack of support from SPK Entertainment, Sungjong did his best to maintain good faith with the company. In March 2023, he released the solo single The One and embarked on his first European tour. Additionally, in July of the same year, INFINITE released 13egin as a complete group and held an Asian tour titled COMEBACK AGAIN. However, the company continuously delayed providing settlement data or paying the settlement fee for these activities.

After months of attempting to negotiate various issues, Sungjong sent a certification of contents through a law firm in early December 2023, requesting correction for the contract violation. Unfortunately, SPK Entertainment avoided responding, leading Sungjong to officially terminate his exclusive contract with them in late December 2023.

Despite attempting amicable resolution through dialogue separate from the contract termination notice, SPK Entertainment ignored these efforts. Last week, they officially conveyed to Sungjong that they had no intention of discussing the matter. Although Sungjong initially hoped to resolve the situation through dialogue, the breakdown of trust with SPK Entertainment has led him to plan formal legal action through a law firm as soon as possible.

